A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video speaking about the person who recorded a viral livestream

The young man was reportedly filming a church session live via his mobile device when armed bandits arrived, killing and abducting some members

Reacting to the incident, the man said he sent a message to the livestreamer on Facebook but discovered something heartbreaking

A Nigerian man released an emotional video recounting his effort to reach the young man who had livestreamed the moment armed attackers stormed a church service in Eruku, Kwara state.

The livestream, which captured the chaos as bandits stormed the CAC church, had given Nigerians a glimpse of the disturbing incident.

Man recounts effort to reach to church livestreamer

The man explained that he had been trying to contact the individual behind the recording, only to see something that left him deeply worried.

In a video shared by an X user identified as ChuksEricE, the man narrated how he examined the final moments of the recording and came to the realisation that it contained clues about what happened immediately after the shooting began.

He stated that viewers would see the bandit lifting the mobile device in the last second of the stream, leading him to believe that the attacker might have been responsible for removing the livestream from the platform.

He disclosed that he had downloaded the clip straight from the live broadcast, which was why he still had access to it, and added that he continued to hope for the safe return of the livestreamer and the other victims.

He said he had sent a message in an attempt to reach him but discovered shortly afterwards that the account had been disabled.

According to him, the only reason the video remained available to him was because it had been saved in the cache of his laptop while he was in class, preventing him from doing anything with it at the time.

He explained that, not long after sending the message, he realised the account had been deleted.

He added that he planned to make further enquiries, but each attempt to reopen the profile showed that it no longer loaded.

He ended by appealing to anyone who knew Dare Daniel in Eruku, noting that he had been inside the church when the attack occurred.

In his words:

"Check the last one second of that incident. We noticed the bandit picking up the phone. So he was probably the one who deleted that live stream. Because the video I shared, I downloaded direct from the live stream. Well, we continue to pray for him and for his safe return if he's still alive and all the other victims.

"Earlier today, I was very busy. I wanted to just share the video. Check the profile of the person I sent him the message, the person who made the live video of that attack at Eruku CAC church on November 18 in the evening. So it's a live video. So I messaged him, you know, eh just to try to get across to him. But now the account is disabled.

"But thankfully, this is still within my laptop cache because I was in the class when it happened eh, so I couldn't really do much with it. But this is the live video direct from the account that shared it, and now the account is no more. You know, shortly after I sent a message to the account, I found out that the account has been deleted. I will do more findings eh. If I click on it, you will see it's no longer available, it's not loading. Sadly."

Reactions trail tragic Kwara church incident

Nigerians have been reacting to the brutal attack on church members at CAC in Kwara state.

Aladin said:

"This whole situation is scary. I’m honestly worried, especially about the person who recorded the livestream. I just hope he’s okay."

Anointed said:

"We don't even know who to trust anymore! In the tech space!"

K80 said:

"If anyone knows the guy pls get him out of that town and destroy all ID belonging to him or that carries his name. Change phone number, get a new hair style and possibly move to Ghana. He shouldn't trust anyone anymore including friends."

Checked said:

"Think again after listening to that! Why the video was deleted and account deactivated. Most of you Nigerians don’t bother with thinking because it appears to be too much work for you."

Mighty added:

"At this stage we all Nigerians have to protest against this bad governance the killing is too much ffs. This as gone beyond religious genocide every Nigerians is dying. If any police officers come out to go against our protest then we will believe that our problems is far beyond."

