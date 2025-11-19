Shehu Sani has warned Nicki Minaj against using Nigerian security issues to appeal to Donald Trump after her remarks at a UN event

The former senator said Minaj misrepresented Nigeria and had no record of humanitarian engagement or ground knowledge of conflict areas

Sani condemned the rapper’s claims of Christian genocide and described her intervention as opportunistic and aimed at pleasing Trump

Shehu Sani has cautioned American rapper Nicki Minaj against dragging Nigeria into what he described as her attempt to align with United States President Donald Trump.

The former senator issued the warning while reacting to the musician’s recent remarks at a United Nations programme in New York.

Nicki Minaj calls for global intervention during UN address on alleged Christian persecution in Nigeria. Credit: @nickiminaj

Source: Instagram

Minaj had addressed the event as a guest of the United States. She repeated Trump’s claim that Christians in Nigeria face systematic attacks. Her comments instantly triggered criticism from several Nigerian officials who argued that the presentation painted a distorted picture of the country.

Sani warns against political exploitation

At the gathering, Minaj said Christians in Nigeria were being “targeted” and that “churches have been burned” and “families have been torn apart… simply because of how they pray.”

She also stated that her call for the protection of Nigerian Christians was not an attempt to divide people.

“This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It’s about what I’ve always stood for,” she said while appearing beside the United States ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, rejected her statements. He accused the rapper of presenting what he called an unfounded narrative about Nigeria without any real knowledge of the country or its conflict zones, Daily trust reported.

According to him, the UN should not have provided a platform for what he believes was an inaccurate portrayal of events.

Shehu Sani rejects Nicki Minaj’s statements on Nigeria’s security situation. Photo: FB/ShehuSani, Getty

Source: Facebook

Claims described as opportunistic

He argued that Minaj had never visited communities affected by violence in Nigeria or taken part in humanitarian efforts within the country.

He compared her record to Western celebrities who had previously supported campaigns on hunger, education, women’s rights and similar global concerns. He said Minaj did not have such engagements and dismissed her reputation as suitable for young Africans to emulate.

Sani also faulted her remarks on alleged genocide. He claimed they were not inspired by compassion. He said the statements were driven by an attempt to seek approval from Trump.

“Minaj should focus on her country of birth, Trinidad and Tobago, where her voice and attention is needed to address the country’s social issues,” he stated.

He further insisted that the rapper was “just trying to appease and please President Trump whose views and policies are directed against immigrants like Minaj.” He urged her not to “use Nigerian issues to please Trump.”

US Congress launches full probe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Congress is moving ahead with a detailed investigation into the growing claims of targeted attacks on Christians in Nigeria.

A public hearing convened by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa has been scheduled for November 20, 2025, as lawmakers review President Donald Trump’s redesignation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.

