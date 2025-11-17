“VDM, Mr Jollof Unboarded, Arrested”: Delta State Gov's Aide Drops Update After Fight Onboard Plane
- An aide to the Delta state governor has reacted to a viral video of VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof exchanging blows onboard a plane
- The aide, who expressed disappointment in their actions, also provided an update on what has been done so far
- The latest development about the social media critic and the comedian comes as their video continues to generate reactions online
Ossai Success, a senior special assistant on media to the Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has revealed that social media sensation Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof, have been arrested following their dramatic display during a flight.
A viral video had earlier captured VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof exchanging blows onboard a flight.
According to Ossai, the duo boarded an aircraft belonging to the United Nigerian Airline from Asaba in Delta state to Lagos when the incident occurred.
Expressing disappointment in their behaviour, he wrote via his Facebook page:
"I saw VeryDarkMan collecting b*ating from Mr Jollof this morning at the Asaba International Airport. They have been unboarded and arrested. I am really disappointed in both of them for fighting inside an aircraft when they should have done that on the roadside. VDM nor get mind and e get talk carelessly. I am really disappointed. Note: This page does NOT support or encourage violence in any form."
Screenshot of Ossai Success' update on VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof is below:
VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof had previously been involved in heated exchanges online after the critic dragged the comedian’s wife into their drama, making bold allegations about her.
Reactions to update about VDM and Mr Jollof
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:
Marcus Victor said:
"See una chairman and president VDM they fight."
Richard Ohwofasa Anigboro commented:
"But na VDM get upper hand for the video na!"
Akani Paul Otu wrote:
"But na VDM de conquer for the video wey I watch oo. I no know which one you ma watch as a disappointed officer."
DA Silver commented:
"I’m so disappointed at Mr jollof he nor fit fight like Warri boy he Dey throw blow like Barbie lol."
Enubele Ashanow Gift reacted:
"Na lie they beat jelof you nor see the heading. He gets lock say people hold them."
Unoka Olise Emma said:
"Lol, na dis one dey sweet you, content, Una plane for asaba don turn danfo wey dem dey fight inside..."
Omidji Godday Oghenenyore said:
"Asaba International Airport that has not flown passengers outside Nigeria, is that an international airport? Please call it Asaba Airport."
Eyimofe Charles Pemu said:
"Make e nor be like say na Delta, precisely Warri person dey support fellow wafferian, but it's definitely VDM that look for the fight."
Bunalayefa Pius Jolowo reacted:
"But nah VDM no wan blow am shaa. There chances to throw punch , but he didn’t."
Filmmaker calls out VeryDarkMan
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a filmmaker, Onyeka Nwelue, called out VeryDarkMan for selling 'fake' iPhones.
In a tweet, Onyeka recalled how the online critic began his brand by calling out business entities selling products without NAFDAC number.
"Now, he is selling fake iPhones. Nigerians are wonderful people," he wrote.
