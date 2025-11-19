Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo said he personally conducted over 70 mass burials, including a single grave where 501 people were killed in one night.

Dachomo said the killings in the northern parts of Nigeria were far beyond what authorities were willing to admit.

The pastor with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) stated this while addressing alleged Christian genocide on the Piers Morgan Uncensored programme,@PiersUncensored.

According to Dachomo, one of the most horrific incidents occurred in

The man of God said, “501 people were killed for d in one night,” and buried together in Dogolawa.

Dachomo said the government has refused to publicly acknowledge the attack.

The clergyman accused past political actors of enabling extremist groups for political gain.

He alleged that the hierarchy of the government created Boko Haram to remove (former President) Goodluck Jonathan, who is a Christian.

“There was riot in many villages, people relocated, their target was to kill the Christians because of Goodluck. That was why Goodluck accepted defeat before the result was announced.”

According to Dachomo, if former President Jonathan had insisted on challenging the election outcome, “many more Christians in the North would have gone into the grave because it was declared a jihad.”

Speaking on attacks on Christians in Nigeria, he said:

“In Borno, they would go to villages on Sunday and lock Christians inside the church. They poured gasoline and set the church ablaze. All the Christians inside were burnt to death.”

“In another village, they sl@ughtered all the men in the church, both young and old, then divided the women among themselves, and sexual harassment took place.”

Nigerians react to alleged Christian genocide

@FSYusuff

Thank you so much for giving him a platform and amplifying the plight of Christians in Northern Nigeria. The Nigerian media have deliberately sidelined Reverend Ezekiel Danchomo to avoid offending the government or the Islamic northern hegemony.

@McCartney000

Those who are denying that there’s a genocidal attack on Christians are dishonest. The stats are there. Why’s this even a debate rather than finding a solution to it.

@KwenMaye

It’s clear the Nigerian government avoids the word “genocide” because they see it as too heavy. But avoiding the term doesn’t change reality that many Christian communities continue to face serious, targeted violence, even in and around major urban areas. So whether or not they use the word genocide, the situation is undeniable and it needs to be faced honestly.

@PeterObiUSA

Thank you Piers Morgan. Pastor Ezeikel is an authority on this subject and was featured in our Event Flyer where he knelt down at one of the mass graves where Islamist militants and Fulani tribal Malitias continue to sl@ughter whole communities with 100,000 killed since 2009, 19,100 churches burnt, 250 catholic priests behe@ded, with no single perpetrator arrested or tried by the Islamic sympathetic Government in Nigeria . Join us in Washington DC if you may.

Tinubu’s minister speaks on Piers Morgan Uncensored

Recall that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, granted an interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan on the alleged Christian genocide.

Tuggar urged Morgan to broadcast the full interview exactly as recorded, without edits or selective omissions Legit.ng reports that United States.

President Donald Trump had labelled Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over the alleged targeting killing of Christians in the northern part of the country.

Source: Legit.ng