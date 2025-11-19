US rapper Nicki Minaj spoke at a United Nations event in New York on Tuesday about alleged genocide attacks on Christians in Nigeria

Minaj's presence followed an earlier announcement that she would speak at the forum alongside Michael Waltz

The singer condemned the frequent attacks on religious communities, claiming that the violence had reached worrying levels

American superstar Onika Maraj-Petty, best known as Nicki Minaj, has brought global attention to the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, urging for immediate international action at a United Nations event held by US Ambassador Mike Waltz yesterday.

Minaj, who has spoken frequently on the subject in recent months, stated that she was invited after her remarks on X caught the attention of the US diplomat.

She commended US President Donald Trump for prioritising the matter. Minaj stated that music has taught her the value of togetherness across cultures and religions, and that religious freedom should allow everyone to sing their faith. She cautioned that faith is "under attack in too many places."

She said: “I would like to thank President Trump for prioritising this issue and his leadership on the global stage in calling for urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria, combat extremism, and end violence against those who simply want to express their natural right to freedom of religion or belief.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly simply because of how they pray,” she said, stressing that the crisis demands urgent action. Minaj insisted that her position was not political or divisive.

“I want to be clear, protecting Christians in Nigeria is not about taking sides or dividing people. It is about uniting humanity.”

Concluding her remarks, she added: “I want to make it clear once again, this isn’t about taking sides. This is about standing up in the face of injustice. It’s about what I’ve always stood for my entire career, and I will continue to stand for that for the rest of my life.”

Her comments come after Trump's recent designation of Nigeria as a possible addition to the list of Countries of Particular Concern.

The former president warned that if attacks on Christians continued, the United States would cut off all aid and support to Nigeria and may intervene militarily.

Nigerians react to Nicki Minaj's speech

chioma___official said:

"This is why we love Onika Tanya Maraj Petty❤."

chelly_bebe said:

"What is she really speaking on? Or does she want a pardon for her brother? You lot thinks she care about Nigeria that much ,jokers 😂."

otike said:

"All I want to say is that they don’t really care about us."

anyanwuhenryifeanyi said:

"Nneka nnaji Weldon my sister God bless you for speaking up for Nigerians."

dona.ld4010

pray_with_mighty_royal_ said:

"Ugochi Nwanem God bless you 🙏💯."

ifeoma3099 said:

"That's why we love Nicki."

son.benin said:

"Nigerian celebrities left the group chats."

ammy_babyna said:

"Her Nigerian name is Nneka, meaning (mother love is the greatest)."

righteous_slay_daddy said:

"We love you Nicki."

jay_jaybricks said:

"She’s a true queen."

diimmppllee_queen_enterprise said:

"We're not safe o."

ezepeace said:

"Thank you Nick Minaj God bless you,Nigeria needs help."

kenywyatt_ said:

"Thanks so much for using your platform, nicki Minaj we Christ in Nigeria really appreciate 💔🤦🏻‍♂️."

_mz.orafere_ said:

"E reach our celebrities turn wey fit lend voice, them talk say make we use our own small platform and forget them because say Detty December dey come… insecurity dey everywhere, them just kpai general, because you get money and fame una think say tragedy no fit reach you?? No wahala continue… this Nigeriago sha reach everybody since everybody no wan lend voice."

