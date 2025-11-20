Terry G has reacted to a viral video of Governor Hyacinth Alia refuting the claims of religious genocide in Benue state

The Nigerian singer, in a clip, addressed the governor's claim, suggesting that he lied despite being a reverend

His response to the video comes in the wake of the alleged persecution of Christians in the country

Nigerian singer, rapper, and record executive Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known by his stage name Terry G, has addressed a video of Governor Hyacinth Alia dismissing the claims of religious genocide in Benue state.

Legit.ng reported that Alia insisted that while insecurity persists, it does not meet the international definition of "genocide."

Terry G speaks up as Governor Hyacinth Alia denies religious genocide claims in Benue. Credit: iamterryg/hyacinthialia

Source: Instagram

The governor, a Catholic priest turned politician, made this statement during a consultative forum on the protection of the rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDPs) organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja.

In response, Terry G, a native of Benue, questioned why the governor was lying, saying, "Una go just dey cap rubbish."

He further stated,

"Reverend, for that matter, why una too dey lie? Why can't you guys admit, for once, and apply correction? There is nothing like Christian genocide in Benue, so that means you are not hearing all the news that is going on. What kind of governor is that one now? Una go just dey cap rubbish."

In a caption accompanying the video, Terry G added,

"We refuse to be quieted. The Christian community in Benue is under attack — no amount of denial can hide that reality."

Terry G's video comes amid the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, with international rapper Nicki Minaj lending her voice at a recent UN event.

Terry G tackles Governor Hyacinth Alia over claims about Benue. Credit: iamterryg

Source: Instagram

The video of Terry G reacting to Governor Hyacinth Alia's speech is below:

Comments on Terry G's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Kaybeekb said:

"Your Governor said no community is under attack in Benue. Call him out."

BabyfaceOlaitan wrote:

"All these 9ja artists callin themselves D biggest in Africa, but when d country catches they turn. Biggest where? Biggest how?U chop from 9ja, build ur fame here, but when it’s time to speak up, suddenly everybody goes. Too selfish to stand for d same people that lifted them."

Sizigi_Nigeria said:

"Speak up bro. You have always been a fearless. I remember seeing you inside your car puffing kpoli even beside olokpa. And the awo olokpa come dey throwey salute for you self. Speak up, Akpako master. Their fada Yash."

okenuonyx reacted:

"They'll hate you for this. Unfollow you and celebrate it but it wouldn't stop the message."

Terry G refuses outdated tag

Legit.ng previously reported that Terry G ranted about the behaviour of fans towards legendary musicians.

He shared how he heard people tell him that his era had passed in the music industry.

The Akpako crooner went on to add that in the developed country, music legends were respected forever. He added that nobody dares call Jay Z or Beyonce outdated.

Source: Legit.ng