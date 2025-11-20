Benue Governor Hyacinth Alia has denied claims of religious genocide in the state , citing UN definitions

Governor emphasises insecurity exists but affects all communities, not targeted religious groups

He said he engaged with the US embassy to clarify Benue’s security situation amid global scrutiny

Abuja, Nigeria - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has refuted claims of religious genocide in his state, insisting that while insecurity persists, it does not meet the international definition of genocide.

Mr Alia, who is a Catholic priest turned politician, said this during a consultative forum on the protection of the rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Forcibly Displaced Persons (FDPs) organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Abuja.

Benue Governor Alia Denies Religious Genocide Claims, Details Security Situation. @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

The governor’s remarks come amid international scrutiny of Nigeria following the designation of the country as a “Country of Particular Concern” by the United States, with concerns over the alleged persecution of Christians.

Governor Ali said:

“In my state of Benue, we don’t have any religious, ethnic, racial, national, or state genocide. Do we have insecurities? Yes. But it is not a genocide. One would need to check the United Nations’ definition for that.”

No Boko Haram in Benue

Alia also dismissed claims of jihad in Nigeria, adding that Boko Haram and ISWAP operate in the North-east, not Benue, and their objectives are to establish local or regional Islamic states based on distorted interpretations of the Quran.

“I’m speaking to you as a reverend father and as a governor. If there were any jihad in my state or any part of Nigeria, I would have been the first to make a noise.” He said

"There is no jihad going on in any part of the country, even though the two major rival terror groups operating mainly in Nigeria’s North-east"

Boko Haram seeks a local Islamic state in Nigeria, while ISWAP envisions a broader caliphate across West Africa aligned with ISIS.

Governor Alia noted his discussions with the US embassy to clarify the situation, saying:

“It’s on record that I had an interface with the American ambassador to explain that both in Nigeria, particularly in Benue State, there is no genocide. The UN’s description does not fit the parameters here.”

Benue Governor Alia Denies Religious Genocide Claims, Details Security Situation. @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

Reports indicate that insecurity in Nigeria has affected both Christian and Muslim communities without discrimination, often linked to banditry, weak governance, and competition for resources.

According to the Armed Conflict Event and Location Data (ACLED), more than 800 people have been killed and nearly 400 kidnapped in Benue over the last two years.

One of the deadliest incidents occurred on June 14 in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, when coordinated attacks killed over 100 people.

How US statements are emboldening criminal groups

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has warned that recent comments by the US on Nigeria's situation are emboldening extremist groups and distorting the security landscape.

SGF George Akume dismissed claims of Christian genocide, stressing that insurgency and banditry are driven by economics, not religion.

He urged unity against violent groups and called for a US partnership through intelligence and equipment, not harmful public labels.

Source: Legit.ng