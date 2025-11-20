Nicki Minaj has continued to trend on the Nigerian social media space following her speech about the country at the UN

While some Nigerians have accused the rapper of using the country to chase clout, others claim she was attempting to align with Trump

However, some netizens have also dug up Nicki Minaj's past exchanges with Nigerians to defend her love for the country

American rapper Nicki Minaj's speech about the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria continues to make waves, leading to a heated debate among Nigerians.

Prior to her viral speech at the UN, Nigerian journalist and broadcaster Reuben Abati had argued that Nicki was simply "chasing clout," insisting that international celebrities should not be dictating Nigeria’s narrative on global platforms.

Abati suggested that Nigeria should respond by having Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage appear on national television to defend the country.

Former senator Shehu Sani cautioned the American rapper against dragging Nigeria into what he described as her attempt to align with United States President Donald Trump.

Following the series of allegations against Nicki, some netizens have also dug up her past exchanges with Nigerians on X.

One of her popular tweets was her comment about the EndSARS protest in 2020. Showing support for Nigerians, Nicki Minaj via her X handle tweeted:

"Standing with and praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS."

Below is a screenshot of Nicki Minaj's exchange with a fan in pidgin English:

Reactions trail Nicki Minaj's old tweet

OurFavOnlineDoc said:

"Nicki Minaj has consistently spoken up and defended the weak and the defenceless in Nigeria for many years. Her activism and support for Nigeria didn’t start today. Here’s an example from EndSARS five years ago. Again BEFORE many Nigerian musicians and celebrities joined the bandwagon"

olaAdeola said:

"For those of you calling Nicki an emergency advocate & saying she's just chasing clout, this was her standing with Nigerians during #EndSARS . Your useless celebrities are waiting for mobilization before they say or do anything."

chikwado_jasper reacted:

"This Nicki Minaj in 2020 during the Endsars But most of the Nigerian Muslims supporting their Islamic terrorist brothers that are committing genocide against the Nigerian Christians claims that she is speaking because she is a Christian."

iamchrisrocksz commented:

"Nicki made a post doing endsars and we love it. Why hate her nw. Truth is bitter."

kesmary reacted:

"It didn't begin today. When she did this during the End Sars, I didn't see post saying she was a puppet, now, she's speaking out against the genocidal acts on Nigerian Christians and conspiracy theories are flying all around. Thanks @NICKIMINAJ for lending us your voice."

US magazine makes accusation against Nicki Minaj

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American magazine Rolling Stone made a report about Nicki Minaj's speech at the UN.

According to the magazine, the rapper was spreading misleading information about Nigeria with no data.

Rolling Stone's report triggered responses from many Nigerians who lashed out at the platform.

