A farmer has disclosed that her cousin was one of those abducted by gunmen who attacked a Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku community, Kwara

In an emotional Facebook post, the farmer further noted that her abducted cousin was with her baby

The woman's outcry sparked outrage online as people demanded an end to the violent attacks and killings in the North

A woman, Adesola Yinka, has raised an alarm on Facebook that her cousin was abducted by the gunmen who attacked a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in Eruku, a community in Kwara state, which shares a boundary with Kogi state.

In a renewed onslaught on Tuesday, November 18, suspected bandits attacked the Kwara church during its service, killing two and abducting an unconfirmed number of people.

A farmer says her cousin was abducted by the gunmen who attacked the Kwara church. Photo Credit: Adesola Yinka, X/@SaharaReporters

Source: Facebook

According to Yinka, who is a farmer, her abducted cousin was with her baby. She wrote:

"My cousin was among the abducted from the CAC church by bandits in Eruku. She is with her baby."

The farmer's outcry was met with heartbreaking reactions and outrage from netizens as people urged the government to nip the situation in the bud.

A farmer says her cousin was abducted by gunmen in Kwara. Photo Credit: Adesola Yinka

Source: Facebook

Kwara attack: Farmer's outcry moves people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the farmer's post below:

Shorel O Eddy said:

"More reason why everyone must be on same page and stand against the spread of this madness.Many of us had been holding the stand. It shall not get to us? But now, it is closer than close. Oju ni alakan fi nso ori..."

Victoria Mayowa Shitu said:

"Hmmmm!I saw the woman who picked up her baby in that video, Lord please show mercy,let the captives be set free Lord."

Temitope Omoyajowo said:

"Jesus Christ of Nazareth .

"May God send help and deliver her and all involved."

Olu Olokun said:

"Sorry for that, I pray that God hand will reach her and all the abducted will be set free in Jesus name."

Emmanuel Johnson said:

"May the Good lord secure them..

"This is one of the reasons i leave ibarapa north years back…"

Ishola O'toyin said:

"Very confused and emotionally disturbed, what's really happening in our nation , who's doing this more aggressively to dare Trump or for political power grabbing tactics, Abi the government of the day is clueless,

"May the LORD protect and preserve our abducted brethren."

Ama Ra Chi Don said:

"The church should unite with one voice

"And let's cry to the God of Heaven.

"The same way Peter was taken . But intercession was made for him by the Church.

"God will disunite these wicked men.

"And the captives shall be delivered."

Kwara attack: Man's aunts kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had cried out that his two aunts were kidnapped by the gunmen who attacked the Kwara church.

A livestream during the church service captured the final moments when the gunmen stormed the church, shooting sporadically as worshippers scampered for safety.

The video circulated on social media, and Popoola pointed out that three of his relatives were in the church during the attack. In addition to his two aunts, who were kidnapped, he identified his grandma fleeing the church during the attack.

Source: Legit.ng