Nigerian rapper Terry G has blown hot on social media over the trend of people shaming music legends who are no longer in the limelight

The Sangalow crooner took to his social media page to rant while comparing the attitude of Nigerian fans to fans in the west

Terry G’s post made the rounds online and it triggered a debate among netizens who dropped their hot takes

Nigerian rapper Gabriel Oche Amanyi, better known as Terry G, has taken to social media to rant about the behaviour of fans towards legendary musicians.

It is no news that the Nigerian music scene keeps evolving with entertainers who reigned back in the day stepping aside for new talents to take over. Many times, these legendary musicians are only remembered for their unique style but seldom celebrated by new generations of fans.

Terry G seemed fed up with the situation, and he took to his official X page to address it. The music star, who was at the peak of his musical career in the late 2000s to early 2010s, complained about how Nigerian fans treat music legends.

According to Terry G, he has often heard people tell him that his time has passed, and he sees it as brain damage. The Akpako crooner went on to add that in the west, legends are respected forever and nobody dares call Jay Z or Beyonce outdated.

Terry G wrote:

“I hear people say, “Your time don pass!”—and it sounds like brain damage.

In the West, legends are respected for life. No one calls jayz or Beyoncé outdated. Their impact is honored.

But here in Africa, especially Nigeria, we’re quick to discard our own. That’s why we believe our ancestors were evil, while Western ancestors are seen as gods. It’s time to break free from that mindset.

If you don’t keep adding value to yourself and those around you, your worth will fade—no matter how great you once were. We must do better.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Terry G slams critics

Terry G’s post about music legends not being respected in Nigeria made the rounds on social media and it triggered an online discussion. Netizens shared their thoughts about the singer’s words:

Ezeorahjacobs said:

“Well said 🙌.”

Dami2041 said:

“Facts my guy 🔥 Terry G the real legend.”

Afro_trapboy wrote:

“Terry G is a Legend.”

Idee_sextillionaire said:

“What Tier of Legend was he?”

Onyinye_joy3030 said:

“Oya na make sense…. Make this one self pass Iyeh.”

Lightworkergram wrote:

“The sad thing is that they think it’s funny.”

Inknationcustoms said:

“The only apako master to ever do it....tile tile make I nack you apako....chakam.”

_cherii_coco said:

“He said nothing but fact 👏 I don't know why we like to bring ourselves down all in the name of cruise.... Believe it or not, Terry G is a legend.”

Mavmozelle said:

“Uncle Tubaba, terryG, Nice, Banky, Psquare etc are our legends.”

Ahn.ree_ said:

“Bruh that's a lie!! We see Tuface as a legend, same with D'banji, P Square (aside their beef) Don Jazzy, Mr Raww is seen as a legend in the East and these people are respected for life. You have to make an impact to the music industry before you are seen as a legend. And yes once again a lie— there's a lot of western rappers too that were once popping but we don't regard to them as legends and even if we do they don’t get same treatment or perks for eg J Kwon, Chingy Soulja boy and so many more…baba you fell off is that you fell off but It doesn’t change your status as a celebrity, we still accord you the respect that you deserve.”

Foxy_j_2 said:

“He’s right but why adding Beyoncé? She still doing it till date so she shouldn’t be in that your category of not giving your people what you know how to do best,”that time”!”

Meester_bellz said:

“But you have been as relevant as Jay Z or his Bae over the years. Have you? If Jay Z stopped singing 10 years ago he would really be relevant today. And don’t compare him to pac and Big he was not as impactful.”

Terry G says Portable didn't adopt his music talent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Terry G accused his junior colleague Portable of stealing his "character."

On the other hand, he claimed that the Zazu' singer couldn't replicate his musical style as Portable never made time to study some of the instruments he uses. Terry G said this while he was a guest on the Honest Bunch podcast, and netizens reacted.

