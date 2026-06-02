Trump reportedly delivered a sharp rebuke to Netanyahu during a phone call over Israel's military actions in Lebanon

The disagreement was linked to fears that escalating conflict in Lebanon could derail ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran

Israel was said to have reconsidered plans for a strike in Beirut following the conversation, although Netanyahu later maintained his position publicly

Tensions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly flared during a heated phone conversation on Monday, June 1, over Israel's military actions in Lebanon, according to sources familiar with the exchange.

The call came at a sensitive moment for Washington's diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Trump reportedly confronted Netanyahu over Israel's actions in Lebanon. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that Tehran had warned it could walk away from ongoing negotiations with the United States if Israel continued expanding its operations in Lebanon.

Why did Trump confront Netanyahu?

According to Axios, sources briefed on the discussion said Trump expressed frustration over Israel's recent military posture and warned that further escalation could damage Israel's standing internationally.

One source said Trump argued that plans to strike targets in Beirut would deepen Israel's diplomatic isolation and complicate broader regional efforts.

According to accounts of the conversation, Trump used unusually blunt language while addressing Netanyahu.

One official quoted the U.S. president as saying: "You're f*****g crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a**. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

Another person familiar with the call said Trump was visibly angry and at one point demanded, "What the f**k are you doing?"

Netanyahu maintained Israel's position on military operations. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How does Lebanon affect Iran talks?

Officials familiar with the matter said Trump acknowledged Israel's security concerns and Hezbollah's attacks against Israeli territory. However, he reportedly believed Israel's response had become excessive in recent days.

Sources said the White House was particularly concerned about civilian casualties linked to Israeli operations in Lebanon. Trump was also said to have questioned military actions that resulted in extensive destruction while targeting individual Hezbollah figures.

The disagreement appears to have been influenced by fears that growing hostilities in Lebanon could derail negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Sources indicated that a draft understanding under discussion includes provisions aimed at ending fighting in Lebanon.

What was Israel's response?

Following the conversation, an Israeli official reportedly indicated that Israel no longer intended to carry out a strike in Beirut.

Netanyahu later issued a public statement saying he informed Trump that Israel would target locations in Beirut if Hezbollah attacks continued. He maintained that Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon would proceed.

"Our position remains the same," Netanyahu wrote.

Despite the dispute, U.S. and Israeli officials have continued to coordinate on regional issues, including Iran. However, people familiar with the relationship described Monday's exchange as one of the most contentious conversations between the two leaders since Trump's return to office.

Shortly after the call, Trump posted on Truth Social that negotiations with Iran were continuing "at a rapid pace."

Trump lambasts Pope Leo XIV

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump launched a sharp public attack on Pope Leo XIV, deepening tensions between the White House and the Vatican over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

The remarks mark an unusual clash between two of the world’s most influential figures, with disagreements centering on the justification and morality of war.

Source: Legit.ng