A short clip of music star Tiwa Savage greeting Don Jazzy has set many Nigerians debating online

The singer’s decision to kneel for her former boss drew praise from some and criticism from others

Social media users argued over respect, age, and culture as the video continued to trend

A new video of superstar singer Tiwa Savage reconnecting with her former Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has taken over the Nigerian social media timeline.

However, the reactions to the clip are far from uniform.

The viral clip, captured at a recent event, shows Tiwa, who recently talked about her failed marriage, walking into the venue before locking eyes with Don Jazzy.

Without hesitation, she approached him with a bright smile and went down on her knees to greet him in a traditional Yoruba manner.

Tiwa Savage goes on her knees to greet Don Jazzy at an event. Photos: Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy, visibly surprised, quickly urged her to stand up as they both shared a warm hug and exchanged pleasantries.

But while the moment appeared sweet and respectful, Nigerians online were quick to offer very different interpretations.

For many viewers, Tiwa’s action was a beautiful reminder of the Yoruba culture of respect, especially toward someone who played a significant role in her rise to stardom.

However, not everyone saw it that way. A section of viewers questioned why Tiwa, who is older than Don Jazzy, would kneel to greet him.

Watch the video here:

Mixed reactions trail Tiwa Savage, Don Jazzy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@_vicmory_:

"Tiwa Savage is two years older than Donjazzy"

@callmetunde_:

"Tiwa dey show say to find correct husband, you must first conquer respect tutorial .”

@Rimwayne__:

"Which yeye respect they here? She senior him for Christ sake"

@Mosco_Lee001:

"Before una talk rubbish remember say DON na her boss ooo , so she gazz respect him."

@Clarissa Davis:

"I think I'd be better in a second marriage because I'm older. I was my ex-husband's second wife. He's on his third. Seems happier. I'm still looking for who I'll spend my golden ticket (the golden years) on. We were very young, grew up together, in that marriage. Now I know what I want and need out of a partner"

@TiffanyNic25890:

"Don jazzy dey collect big sister knees who don big don big"

@Christopher Kezie Ikeowa:

"A time comes in one's life that he should face reality and push aside all the fantasies playing in his brain. That's wisdom"

@khairy_ms:

"Tell me your a yoruba woman without telling me you are"

@wizkid_SZN:

"She just dy find that attention again!!! Omo e no easy ooh If she see wizkid now! She fit lie down"

@Kofoworola59557:

"Nah when their career don go dem dey respectful"

Fans question Tiwa Savage for her gesture to Don Jazzy. Photo: @tiwasavage/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage shares extravagant experience with politician

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage opened up about some of the most extravagant gestures she has received from admirers, including a Nigerian politician.

In a recent interview, the Somebody’s Son crooner was asked to recall the grandest gesture anyone had ever made toward her.

Her response left fans both amused and intrigued.

Source: Legit.ng