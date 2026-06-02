Harrison Gwamnishu has cried out after attending Mene's court case and shared a letter he received from the police

In his post, he listed the allegations made against him and explained why he was invited

The development stirred emotions online, with many fans expressing concern and warning that nothing should happen to the human rights activist

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has shared an important update after attending a court hearing in the case of late singer Mene Ogidi in Asaba.

A few weeks ago, social media was thrown into mourning following the killing of the upcoming singer in Delta state. Gwamnishu has been providing updates on the case and has repeatedly vowed that justice will not be swept under the carpet.

Reactions trail Harrison Gwamnishi's cries over police invitation. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

After attending the court hearing, he made a post about himself and shared a letter he received from the police.

According to him, the law enforcement agency was after him and was allegedly making plans against him.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares more

In his post, he displayed a letter from the Delta State Police Command, in which he was invited over allegations including attempted murder, incitement to terrorism, conspiracy, communal conflict, and obstruction.

Harrison Gwamnishu, however, assured his supporters that the police had nothing incriminating against him.

Harrison Gwamnishi assures fans after police invitation. Photo credit@harrisongwamnishu

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Harrison Gwamnishu's post

Reacting to the development, many people claimed that the invitation was connected to the Mene Ogidi case. They vowed to support him and alleged that some individuals might be trying to cover up the matter.

Others warned that nothing should happen to the human rights activist and advised him not to honour the invitation alone. Some also urged him to record videos and document his visit to the police station for public accountability.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Harrison Gwamnishu's post

Here are comments below:

@ifex_d_don said:

"That police man wey you follow up him matter, them no go let you rest. Just be ready ooo.'

@boldfitng stated:

"Omo. Una sure say na same country wey Jonathan and Yaradua lead be this?"

@trikytee wrote:

"The fight for justice is real, those benefiting from evil would always fight back, but we will overcome. Stay strong brother."

@top_quality_clothinghub shared:

"Nigeria no fit better again."

@official_akaninyeneobot reacted:

"They should put that strength at Oyo state to gain freedom for those innocent children... As their pikin no dey e no concern them."

@behindbarshumanrights_enugu wrote:

"Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation are not terrorists. We are the voice of the voiceless, the enemies of oppressors. Touch one, touch all. We are watching.'

Yvonne Jegede reacts to Delta killing

Legit.ng had reported that Yvonne Jegede reacted to the brutal killing that took place in Delta state, raising questions about the police force.

The life of a young singer was allegedly taken by a police officer, with a video of the tragic incident shared online.

Her colleagues also reacted, sharing their observations about the officer as they joined her in questioning the police.

Source: Legit.ng