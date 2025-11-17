Wizkid's old tweets from over 10 years ago have resurfaced as he faces criticism online

One of the viral tweets was about the now-international star feeling attracted to a 14-year-old

Adding fuel to the drama, the singer's actions after the tweets resurfaced have ignited backlash

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has been caught up in new drama after his old tweets on X, formerly Twitter, resurfaced online.

The old 2010 tweets from Wizkid, whom Olamide recently called the greatest Afrobeats star, then 19, showed his comments on meeting and feeling attracted to a 14-year-old girl.

He further ignited reactions after he swiftly deleted the tweet amid public backlash. This led to netizens digging deeper into his X profile.

A 2011 post by his former label boss Banky W joked about the incident by referencing R. Kelly's scandals, drawing further criticism about the music industry’s attitude toward minors.

Banky W wrote in the old tweet,

"So @wizkidayo likes this cute girl that came to say hi. Except she's 14. I've told him EME no get rkelly money yet ohhhh.

Screenshots of Wizkid's now-deleted tweets are below:

Wizkid's old tweets come a few days after Paystack co-founder Ezra Olubi came under intense criticism over his recent social media posts.

Reactions trail Wizkid's old tweets

While some fans view the posts as outdated youthful remarks, pointing out that the singer was only 19 when he made the tweet, critics highlight the risks to young fans.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

iamRESTORATION1 said:

"If I hear say him nor delete. May our sins of yesterday not drag us down."

saviour_ibok said:

"Oh, another one on big Wizz but this time a pedo vibe. Not a huge fan of his but this update is just funny. She's 14 Relatable."

MezieAbia reacted:

"We will now see the hypocrisy of Nigerians. Those who called for the arrest of Speed Darlington a few months ago will go mute now. Nigerians and hypocrisy."

carpetmanxyx said:

"That was 15 yrs ago, Wizkid was still a kid then."

AmazingHamzey said:

"This tweet was 2010. Wizkid was 19. He had a crush on a girl who looks 19 but when he find out her age was 14. He backs off and can't be with her because of her age. So there is nothing wrong with wiz tweet. Ya'll just forming dumb agenda on."

Toluwase_x said:

"Wizkid don delete lol And his gullible fans will still claim internet bants doesn’t move him."

kelly_bankk said:

"Tbh I see nothing wrong in this post....dude thought she was 19 (because she looks that age) and only sad after hearing she's actually 14 (a child, which means he can't do anything)... that's the meaning of that *crying* But continue with ur agenda."

DonCorleone707 said:

"A 14 year old is a child. Wizkid was a 20 year old when this tweet was made which makes him an adult. The power difference is massive. Girls shouldn’t grow up in a world that sexualizes them before they even know themselves."

toluwalase said:

"Idolo don don fold."

