Toyin Abraham recently received praise online following her alleged move towards late Baba Suwe's daughter

A netizen had reshared trending pictures of the late Nollywood actor's daughter while pleading with the actress to adopt her

The netizen in another post shared an alleged chat between him and Baba Suwe's daughter, revealing Toyin reached out to her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Toyin Abraham was the centre of public discussion as netizens showered her with praises and prayers over her alleged sweet gesture towards Adetokunbo Alimat Omidina, the daughter of late Nollywood stars Baba Suwe and Omoladun.

On Sunday, May 31, an X user with the username Big Uncle reshared pictures of late Baba Suwe's daughter claiming she has been struggling with school.

Netizen seeks support for late Baba Suwe's daughter, tags Toyin Abraham. Credit toyin abraham/babasuwe/superstarlima

Source: Instagram

Tagging Toyin to the tweet, the netizen called out to the actress to adopt the young lady.

"I wish someone in the industry could just adopt her and give her the good life that both her parents were not able to give her. I watch some of her content on TikTok, and I see how she’s struggling to go to school, Yabatech If @toyin_abraham1 sees this post, I know she can pull it," the netizen wrote.

Hours later, in another tweet, the netizen alleged that Toyin had contacted Baba Suwe's daughter.

He also shared an alleged chat between him and the late actor's daughter on TikTok.

"Halima has chatted me that World Best has reached out to her oo Y’all should please help me shower prayers on @toyin_abraham1’s head May she never fall This is big to me and it makes me so happy," he wrote.

Nigerians hail Toyin Abraham for allegedly reaching out to Baba Suwe's daughter. Credit: superstarlima

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, as of the time this post was published, Toyin Abraham is yet to release a statement to confirm or refute the report of her gesture.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Baba Suwe and Moladun's daughter shared a video, including a clip of her parents' graves as the Nollywood stars were buried side by side after a netizen argued that she was too young to be their daughter.

Netizens shower praise on Toyin Abraham

Following the tweet, several netizens took to the comment section to shower praise on Toyin Abraham.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

khamacho_7 commented:

"She is a good woman Thats what i likes most about her She always help people May God Almighty continue to bless her."

OlapadeIfee said:

"God Bless @toyin_abraham1 God Shall continue to lift you."

adoseof1mole commented:

"Awwwwwwwwww God used you for her God bless you and yours. May God bless TA’s kind heart too."

Oreofe__Femi said:

"May God perfect all that concerns her, may she never lack anything good…."

Video shows moment Baba Suwe was buried

Legit.ng also reported that the veteran Baba Suwe was laid to rest at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos state.

Videos spotted online show that the actor was laid to rest according to Islamic burial rites.

One of the videos showed the moment Baba Suwe’s corpse was lowered to the ground.

Source: Legit.ng