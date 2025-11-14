Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy unveiled CupidSZN, the newest member of his Mavin Records roster

Don Jazzy announced the good news in a video posted on his official social media pages on Thursday night

Fans and netizens reacted to the viral announcement as they drew similarities between the young talent and other Mavins' stars

Music mogul Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy, has officially unveiled the newest addition to the Mavin Records roster: CupidSZN.

Alongside the announcement, Don Jazzy shared a heartfelt story of destiny, persistence, and the power of music.

Don Jazzy recalls missed message from CupidSZN’s late father during artist reveal. Credit: @donjazzy

“Four years ago… a father who believed so much in his 17-year-old talented son sent me a DM to listen to his son’s music. Unfortunately, I didn’t see that message as my DMs were clogged,” Don Jazzy wrote in a video post.

“Two years later, he didn’t give up… he kept developing himself, and destiny still placed him on the path with Mavin. After excelling in the Mavin Academy, he is now 21 years old and ready to take on the next phase of his musical career. Allow me to introduce you all to the newest Mavin artist @cupidfszn 🏹 as he presents his debut EP MYTH ERA.”

Born Stevenson Njoku Anyinachiso in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, CupidSZN's musical journey began after watching a video of Juice WRLD. Initially drawn to trap music, he later shifted his focus to Afrobeats, embracing a sound that would define his artistry.

Skipping university to pursue music full-time, CupidSZN faced initial hesitation from his parents, yet his determination never wavered. By 2023, his family fully relocated with him to Lagos to support his musical ambitions, a move that underscores the strong foundation behind his career.

CupidSZN has already made waves with notable singles, including the 2024 track 'Service' produced by Ozedikus and Kamal. In 2025, he released 'I Want More,' a flirtatious track showcasing his playful side, and collaborated with Wademix on 'Osogeme,' a song celebrating youthful attraction with a soft-whining charm.

See his post below:

Mavins’ new signee trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tegamavin said:

"Welcome to the family @cupidfszn. Let’s do this!"

genzmummy said:

"We welcome you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost.” 🔥🔥🔥."

lady_henriet said:

"He’s in a safe space!!!! 🎉🎉🎉."

glamour_artz said:

"Congratulations. Welcome to the family 🙌."

datblackraver said:

"So many artists in my dream record label but it won't stop my dreams still ✊🏽."

sag3v3rs3 said:

"Congratulations @cupidfszn always knew you were made for greatness 🔥."

a_h_abdullahi said:

"Every time Don Jazzy drops a new artiste, the music industry gets a new heartbeat. Welcome! ❤️🔥."

mfonlawrence said:

"Tears in my eyes mehn!!! CupidSZN!!!! What a talent!! 😭😭😭😭😭."

sarahhh32401 said:

"Which kain nonsense artist be this 🤦🏾‍♂️ all ur artist just dey sing the same tone/vibe💔💔."

@Tobiloba_O said:

"These youngins, na Rema be their inspo cos I can hear some of his style there. Or maybe, that’s the new wave."

Don Jazzy opens up about a missed DM tied to his newest signee CupidSZN. Credit: @donjazzy

