Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage opened up about the emotional pain that inspired her now-viral comment.

The singer reflected on her past marriage and why she questioned her approach to love

She clarified that being a second wife is not her desire, but a moment of vulnerability, speaking

Nigeria’s music queen, Tiwa Savage, has spoken up at last about her widely-discussed remark suggesting she might consider becoming a second wife.

The award-winning singer explained that the comment, which became a trending topic across social platforms, came from a place of deep emotional honesty.

The 45-year-old superstar shared that her journey with love has left scars she rarely talks about, and those moments of vulnerability sometimes slip into her public expressions.

Tiwa Savage says her painful past inspired her now-viral comment about becoming a second wife. Photos: @tiwasavage/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage looked back on her previous marriage and spoke openly about the impact it had on her outlook. According to her, being the first and only wife did not shield her from pain.

She stated:

“I was a first wife, where did that get me? I got married as the only wife, but here we are. I’m tired of being heartbroken; maybe I’m getting it wrong. Maybe I should try being a second wife.”

But Tiwa was quick to clarify that the statement was not a declaration of interest in polygamy.

To avoid any misunderstanding, the singer emphasized that she does not want to become a second wife.

She explained:

“It’s not my choice, though. I don’t want to. I wish I could tell my truth, but I will be dragged.”

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Tiwa Savage's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Clarissa Davis:

"I think I'd be better in a second marriage because I'm older. I was my ex-husband's second wife. He's on his third. Seems happier. I'm still looking for who I'll spend my golden ticket (the golden years) on. We were very young, grew up together, in that marriage. Now I know what I want and need out of a partner"

@Christopher Kezie Ikeowa:

"A time comes in one's life that he should face reality and push aside all the fantasies playing in his brain. That's wisdom"

@Folasheyi Aremu Adewole

"Tell tiwa to dp me, I got something for her"

@Muideen Babatunde Eleniyan:

"Where ever you found your peace is your home being the first, second or only one is not the thing now"

@Kyoko Lo-Ha:

"It’s not for everyone, but those who can do it…. It’s beautiful. What I don’t get is people having more than one child and talking about a spouse can’t love more than one spouse. How you loving all them kids? "

Tiwa Savage reflects on her past marriage and why she questioned her approach to love. Photos: @tiwasavage/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage shares experience with politician

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage has opened up about some of the most extravagant gestures she has received from admirers, including a Nigerian politician.

In a recent interview, the Somebody’s Son crooner was asked to recall the grandest gesture anyone had ever made toward her.

Her response left fans both amused and intrigued.

