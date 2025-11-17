Egungun's recent video of him interviewing a 23-year-old Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media

The lady, during her conversation with the content creator, shared what she did to get a tiny waist

The video has stirred concerns from Nigerians across social media platforms, with many asking questions about her health and decision

Content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, has ignited reactions online with a recent video of him and a lady who allegedly removed her ribs to get a tiny waist.

The young Nigerian lady, identified as Abdulahi Rukayat Oluwaremilekun, aka Ewatomilola, captured massive attention with her stunning, sculpted figure, which didn't come easy.

Ewatomilola, who disclosed she is a Muslim, during her interview with Egungun, said she acquired her tiny waist after undergoing what she called 'ribs reconstruction.'

According to the lady, she has four ribs instead of the normal 24, two on each side.

A video of Egungun and the young lady with a tiny waist is making waves on social media is below:

In a message celebrating his wife, the content creator revealed that he had initially wanted to hook her up with a friend.

Nigerians express concern

The viral video has ignited reactions, with many sharing health concerns about rib removal. Others also criticised the lady's action.

Popular Nigerian doctor, Chinonso Egemba, aka Aproko_doctor, wrote:

"We need to go back to basic education. Like primary school education."

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Riddo1228 said:

"Y'all sure she didn't remove some of her Ribs?"

ubaka said:"

It is not medically possible or survivable to reduce the human rib cage to just 4 ribs. ***Humans have 12 pairs of ribs for critical reasons They protect: Heart, Lungs, Major blood vessels, Liver, Spleen, Kidneys Removing even a few of these ribs compromises the structure that keeps these organs safe. “Rib removal surgery” is real, but only at the low end Cosmetic rib removal does exist."

Winnb_MEXC said:

"How she go born?"

dammy4trueluv said:

"Four ribs remaining Where she go carry baby put."

DRealist009 said:

"So many questions. Can she give birth? How is are organs protected? Are there no long term health related issues? Omo! I hope all these is worth it oooo!"

thefrank_effect said:

"She said she has 4 Ribs left, that’s impossible! She is obviously bluffing and don’t even know how many ribs she has naturally. Humans typically have 24 ribs in total, 12 on each side of the body."

CHUNLI__LI reacted:

"God ooooo All this thing na for waiting ehhhh 24 ribs remain 4 Am not sure she is okay I just Dey pity for u in advance Hope say she get pikin way go look after her Sha."

