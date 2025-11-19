Video as Man Kneels To Spray 2Baba’s Wife Natasha Osawaru Money at Her Low-Key B’day Party
- Videos from 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru’s, low-key birthday celebration have emerged on social media
- The highlight was, however, a video that captured a man on his knees as he celebrated the Edo lawmaker
- The man’s dramatic display in the fun video has, however, triggered mixed reactions from Nigerians
A video from music star Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru’s birthday has generated buzz on social media.
The video, which was recently shared online, showed a man on his knees as he sprayed money on Natasha during her birthday celebration.
Another clip showed the moment the man stood up before receiving a warm embrace from the celebrant.
According to the caption of the video shared by an IG page named 2baba_house, the man in the video was a staff member of 2Baba and his wife.
"This is a video that has gotten to me in appreciation of his kindness here; he’s our staff. 2BABA HOUSEmates, please show some love," the caption read.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba showed his love for his wife, Natasha, by throwing a low-key birthday event for her.
2Baba had graciously celebrated her, stating that he was unable to explain the enormous affection she had shown him. The iconic singer stated that he adores Natasha and eagerly awaits the opportunity to spend his life with her.
Photos from the birthday party also circulated online. According to reports, the music icon hosted friends and family at the celebration.
The video capturing the man on his knees as he sprays 2Baba’s wife, Natasha Osawaru, is below:
Reactions trail video from 2Baba’s wife’s party
Reacting, some netizens criticised the man’s action, while others argued that there was nothing wrong with it.
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:
obilol2 reacted:
"Nothing when kola no go see for mechanic workshop."
blackfo24 said:
"Why he has to humiliate himself like this."
muj8400 commented:
"I don’t understand why she would let someone kneel for her. it says a lot about her character."
mattiesfoodhub said:
"He’s only appreciating her boss and there is nothing wrong with what he has done ,Appreciation."
general_zamoraosifo_gcfr reacted:
"Normally this man fit born Natasha for real life."
tessy.gold1 wrote:
"Hmmmm Some men will be like I cannot kneel down to engage a woman but kneeling down to spray woman."
am_strong77 said:
"That’s 2face wife o.. Natasha. Not his wife. I fit no complain if na him wife… but for someone’s wife, says a whole lot. That girl is powerful spiritually. 2face is in a big mess."
adumbu_winifred_ reacted:
"Was the kneeling down necessary???"
peace.amaka reacted:
"See lady wey Annie fans say e nor fine,even the pregnancy she is glowing...bunch of bittered women."
Why 2baba and Natasha Osawaru trend
Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba and his new wife made headlines following a recent event they attended.
A video, which captured how the couple behaved at the event, trended on social media.
Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering numerous reactions across social media platforms.
Source: Legit.ng
