Speed Darlington has shared a video of him installing barbed wire around his fence after he dismissed his handyman

The rapper, who opened up on the reason behind his action, shared the amount the handyman requested to do the installation

His video has sparked conversations about DIY culture and rising labour costs, with many Nigerians applauding the rapper

Nigerian rapper and content creator Darlinton Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, recently recounted how he dismissed a handyman and installed barbed wire around his fence by himself after he was asked to pay ₦100,000 for the job.

The controversial rapper, who shared a video on his Instagram page, stated that he found the bill unreasonable and decided to handle the installation himself.

Speed Darlington shares why he dismissed his handyman. Credit: speedarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington, who was spotted on the fence in the video installing the barbed wire, concluded that if the handyman could do it, then he also had the capacity to.

Meanwhile, construction is still ongoing at Speed Darlington's mansion in his village in eastern Nigeria.

The rapper shared that he intended to name the building 'Pride Mansion,' which will have over 18 rooms.

Video of Speed Darlington installing barbed wire goes viral. Credit: speeddarlingtontv

Source: Instagram

The video of Speed Darling installing barbed wire on his fence is below:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's video

The video has drawn reactions from netizens, with many praising the rapper's frugality as they shared opinions on the rising labour costs. Others, however, couldn't help but taunt him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Jo_Biaa said:

"But you charged me 2m last year just to perform your caricature at my birthday last year."

Kishozzy wrote:

"Imagine say him fall for there, him go spend more than 100K."

Smallion30 reacted

"Your life don spoil,so because of 100k you wan fall from fence!

Brian Brian said:

"When you travel abroad, you’ll understand what speed is doing, little things cost fortune in the west hence most people handle it by themselves."

EzezeGT reacted:

"lol na this stinginess make am dea build this he 15 bedroom house for 7 year now."

arry_hotsense said:

"People Dey say his stingy if you travel abroad know how hard it is to make a dollar you go stingy pass him lol. Even for our country to get 1k you go sweat."

ezecheebeekay said:

"This company quoted me $750 to put up my mailbox. I called my uncle, he gave me a list of 3 things to buy; bucket, cement and wood. Everything else I already had at home The mailbox is standing outside today."

LilEdNosir said:

"If to say country good, what’s the point of fencing and barbwiring."

Speed Darlington's diss track top chart

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington released a diss track titled Baby Oil, weeks after calling out Burna Boy in the wake of Diddy's arrest.

The song did so well that it broke a record on Spotify, and fans praised him for the effort. The singer asked Burna Boy how many bottles of baby oil Diddy had used on him, and he was arrested after that.

Source: Legit.ng