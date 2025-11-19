Nigerian singer Burna Boy has addressed criticism after a woman was removed from his show for dozing off

The woman explained she was emotionally drained after her daughter’s father passed away

Fans reacted to Burna Boy's defense, with some defending the singer’s energy-filled concerts, others cite lack of empathy

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy has finally spoken up after a video showing him removing a young woman from his concert went viral online.

The incident, which stirred a lot of discussion across social media, involved a fan who had apparently fallen asleep during the performance.

The woman later explained that she had been mentally, physically, and emotionally exhausted, especially after the recent death of her daughter’s father.

Burna Boy has addresses criticism after a woman was removed from his show for dozing off. Photos: Burna Boy.

She said the concert incident worsened her emotional state.

After remaining silent since the video surfaced, Burna Boy took to Instagram Live to explain his side of the story.

The Grammy-winning singer questioned why people were offended on the woman’s behalf.

He stated:

“I tell you say make una be my fans? Abeg oh, this period we dey find fans wey get money."

He stressed that no one is obligated to be his fan, especially those who cannot keep up with the high-energy performance of his shows.

Burna Boy insisted he had no regrets over the decision, highlighting that his concerts are designed for fans who can actively participate in the experience.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Burna Boy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ezevibes:

"I tell you make una be my fans? Coming from una African giant! Pride wan finish you."

@naughtyfancyy:

"He knows his audience! No real outsider would be in his show and be sleeping! Sleep ke??😂 wey 23 Dey play?!"

@onyegbuleonweyyya:

"They are laughing , not because what Burna said is funny , but because if they don’t laugh, they will not be allowed to come around and chill , the greatest stress is to be a back up singer or back up laughist for an African rich man …. Naso you go de laugh against your will . Just to please rich man ."

@dark_jadeite:

"Maybe y’all supporting him should look for the lady’s comment online.she just lost her child’s father she was mourning and decided to get a vip ticket to the show so she could feel better,learn to put people in your shoes. And stop supporting bad behavior."

@iamdannymillz:

"I wonder why Una Dey feel say celeb nah God. Assuming nah me Burna go refund me asap before I commot there"

Burna Boy says he is not looking for fans after ejecting lady from concert. Photo: @burnaboygram/IG.

