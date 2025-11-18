VeryDarkMan has released a video of him tendering a public apology following his fight with Mr Jollof on a plane

The online critic appears in the video with bandages on parts of his body as he addresses Nigerians

He also stated that he can't guarantee if a similar scenario won't happen again in the future, sparking reactions

Social media critic Martins Otse Vincent, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has finally tendered a public apology following his in-flight confrontation with fellow passenger, comedian Mr Jollof, on a commercial flight.

Recall that the dramatic incident that saw VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof exchanging blows occurred on a United Nigeria Airlines flight, reportedly traveling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos.

In response, VeryDarkMan shared a video on his Instagram page, showing him appearing in bandages as he tried to make a joke out of the situation, before removing them to tender an apology.

The critic, who admitted he acted irresponsibly, apologised to United Nigeria Airlines, its passengers, cabin crew, and everyone who looked up to him.

He, however, stated that he couldn't guarantee if such a scene wouldn't happen again in the future, adding that he would ensure it wouldn’t happen in public again.

“I acted really irresponsibly, and I’m sorry. I can’t guarantee it won’t happen again, but it won’t happen on a plane, a bus, or in public,” VeryDarkMan said in part in the video.

The video of VeryDarkMan tendering a public apology after the brawl with Mr Jollof is below:

Reactions trail VeryDarkMan's apology video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from social media users, read them below:

Chiemela Ezumah said:

"U still wan go fight, who be ur next target?....and this guy get fans nawa o."

Ade Realtor said:

:I can’t guarantee it won’t happen again but e no go happen for plane or bus’... so meaning if we see VDM for supermarket, make we just mind our business.

Tuyi Hero reacted:

"Any escape route is an escape route, if Dem choke you for Neck, Use your teeth ."

Mendora Essenza said:

"He is not saying it won’t happen again, he is only saying is not going to happen on any of this place. Please it should be on a box ring I will share the ticket “we go make money."

Winifred Okonkwo said:

"This is what you call 'unapologetic apology" ..it's just like slapping someone who offended you with your right hand and as you are removing your right hand from the person"s cheek,you tell him sorry and finish it off with another bigger slap..human beings will not seize to amaze me."

