Another video of the viral fight between VDM and Mr Jollof has surfaced online, showing the activist attacking the comedian

In the clip, VDM is seen headbutting Mr Jollof, whose head was covered with a beard, while people tried to separate them

Fans reacted after watching the video and shared their observations about the new viral recording

A clearer and fresh video of the viral fight between social media activist Martins Vincent Otse (VDM) and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi (Mr Jollof) has surfaced online.

The two were captured in an intense altercation on a plane, with many intervening and attempting to settle the fight.

Fans react new video of VDM and Mr Jollof fighting.

A few celebrities have reacted to the viral video, sharing their opinions on the brand influencers.

In another clip making the rounds, a clearer angle of the altercation was shown. VDM was seen holding Mr Jollof’s shirt by the neck while comedian Funnybone tried to separate them.

VDM headbutts Mr Jollof during fight

In the recording, the activist is seen headbutting Mr Jollof on his bare head as the fight intensified. More people are seen trying to intervene and settle the conflict between the two.

VDM's fans defend amid fight with Mr Jollof.

How fans reacted to VDM, Mr Jollof's video

After watching the clip, some fans of the activist tagged Nkechi Blessing's lover, Xxssive, who had previously stated that Mr Jollof should beat VDM.

They noted that VDM’s actions with the comedian would "take him back to his factory setting" while making fun of him.

However, a few fans expressed disappointment with the viral videos, stating that the two brand influencers, who are supposed to be role models for the youth, were disgracing their country online.

What led to VDM, Mr Jollof’s feud

Recall that even before the video of their fight surfaced, the two celebrities had been sworn enemies. The feud began after VDM made alarming allegations about Mr Jollof’s wife in a viral video, claiming she was involved in extramarital affairs.

The TikToker also mentioned alleged locations where she met with men and taunted Mr Jollof for not having control over the situation. Both men engaged in a long-running back-and-forth on social media.

How fans reacted to VDM, Mr Jollof's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the viral fresh video. Here are comments below:

@epicnightslifestyle stated:

"VDM should take on his size not all this a karate man challenged him for 5M him run say he wants to fight in Canada. So which is more honorable now?"

@duchessrecruits reacted:

"wetin cause the fight sef?? Two shameless men, the nodding set shaaa."

@beltboy_ said:

"Omo that headboot Kai, na factory reset."

@rawlinnggss reacted:

"That nodding go reset him thinking faculty ."

@dopekas shared:

"Omoh we legendary Atassa heading."

VDM makes allegations against Mr Jollof's wife

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up and nothing would happen.

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in Delta state government.

