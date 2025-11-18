Mr Jollof has reacted to the viral fight he had with Verydarkman on the flight while they were traveling

He tendered apologies to the people he felt he had offended while throwing shades at the activist

The comedian also shared what really happened that people didn't know as fans reacted

Comedian and Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Delta State governor, Freedom Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, has reacted to the viral fight he had with social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM.

The two brand influencers were involved in a viral altercation that escalated into a physical confrontation while on a flight. Many reacted to the video, taking sides and blaming the person they felt was at fault.

In his response, Mr Jollof first apologized to people like his boss, the governor of Delta State, his wife (whom he referred to as "babe"), his children, and the passengers on the plane. He explained that fighting was not in his character, but he had to defend himself.

Mr Jollof addresses his wife in video

Speaking directly to his wife, the comedian said he was sure she was proud of him, adding that 30mg was sent and believed.

He also taunted VDM, saying it wasn't about muscles, and apologized to his children, promising that their father would never do such a thing again.

Mr Jollof shares how fight with VDM happened

Describing how it all started, Mr Jollof explained that on November 17, he was on the same flight as VDM.

The activist was the first to scream that Mr Jollof should "slap him as he had promised."

The comedian said he ignored the activist at first but was then approached from the opposite side of the plane.

Mr Jollof claimed that, feeling the need to stand up for himself, he slapped the activist and threw some punches while sharing videos.

See the video here:

What fans said about Mr Jollof

Reacting to the video, fans of the comedians shared their views about is videos. Here are comments below:

@rukyjudith shared:

"Am proud of u braa we for ughelli are sending our love. Edo blood nor fit normally."

@manexbrainboxx stated:

"Go school ooo, e get why! While 1 is busy addressing people and tendering a sincere apology as it should be, the other one de internet de laugh."

@2pockett commented:

"This narrations d different from the video we watched oo Abi another video the lol, anyways u try but you collect small."

@investor_willie01 reacted:

"Some of you bashing Jolof will run away at the sight and hefty body of VDM alone. To me jolof won the fight, stand up against a bully always."

@ comediandeeone shared:

"Everywhere good brother, apology accepted. I’m sure your younger brother vdm has learnt."

VDM makes allegations against Mr Jollof's wife

Legit.ng had reported that the activist had dragged comedian Mr Jollof and noted that he would beat him up and nothing would happen.

He also accused the comedian's wife of sleeping with men before her husband was given an adviser role in Delta state government.

