A viral clip showed UK police entering TikToker Peller’s rented apartment over noise complaints during a live session

The skitmaker calmly explained himself, but left fans stunned by his fluent British-style English

The 20-year-old revealed details about his stay in the UK and his return date to Nigeria as officers searched his room

A viral video has taken over social media showing the dramatic moment UK police stormed the apartment of TikTok sensation, Peller, during a late-night live session.

In the clip, two officers, a male and a female, entered his room and immediately began searching the space after neighbours reportedly complained about excessive noise.

Rather than panic or resist, Peller remained unusually calm, politely engaging the officers while thousands of fans watched the unexpected scene unfold in real-time.

UK police enter TikToker Peller’s rented apartment over noise complaints. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

The TikToker quickly clarified that he was not involved in any altercation or disturbance outside of his content creation.

According to him, the “noise” was simply the energy and excitement from interacting with his audience.

He also explained that although he lives in Nigeria, he was in the United Kingdom for a show and was due to return home on November 24, 2025.

Beyond the surprise of seeing UK police in his room, Nigerians online found something else even more fascinating: Peller’s English.

The skitmaker switched effortlessly into fluent, polished English while speaking with the officers. The contrast left many fans stunned.

Watch the moment UK police stormed Peller's apartment here:

Fans react to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@emi1631:

"UNA SURE SAY DZ BOY NO GO SCHOOL.. at least he understands"

@annavivictor:

"That time for Nigeria dey don tear am slap already.. Chai naija"

@early_money2023:

"Intelligent officer👮 if na my country naw slap first before anything"

@mr_lapiro:

"Do you know this police are not paid so well in terms of salary, but they are taken care of very well and have loads of respect. Everybody respect them and they respect people too. I prefer youkay police to Yankee police"

@oluvisual__:

"Apparently the landlord of the house see pelller as a little boy, he thought Peller brought him woman, na why e call police"

@mr_lapiro:

"Like play like play nah problem. That question how old are you was all they needed anything lower that adult wahala don start"

@iot_maximum:

"Pellet was just talking too much, they don’t have warrant to search he would have declined the searching"

@realokecyno:

"This is country where law works, even if you are in your room doing DJ mix no police will come to you sef, and if they eventually come if they don’t beat you they will never leave that place, that is how illiterate Nigeria police is people that does not go to school call them and give them uniform because of connections."

Peller explains himself, but leaves fans stunned by his fluent English. Photo: @peller089/IG.

Source: Instagram

Peller furious at his manager

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller made headlines after a recent post went viral online.

A video circulating on the internet captured him livid at his manager for obstructing his movement to see Davido.

Although Peller acknowledged he had no idea why his manager was acting this way, his reactions in the clip elicited a range of online comments.

Source: Legit.ng