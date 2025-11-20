Deeone appears to have taken a cue from VeryDarkMan and Mr Jollof's viral fight on board a plane

A trending video captured the comedian at an airport, where he was seen engaging in a 'biting exercise'

Like Mr Jollof, Deeone has also been caught up in a series of social media exchanges with VeryDarkMan

Former BBNaija reality star and comedian Deeone, whose real name is Aderombi Adedayo Martin, has caused a stir following his dramatic display at the airport.

The comedian, who appeared to be waiting for his flight, was seen seated as he engaged in a 'biting exercise.'

Deeone, who has been involved in a series of online dramas with VeryDarkMan, appeared to have taken a cue from the controversial social media critic's recent fight with comedian Jollof on board a plane.

Recall that VeryDarkMan and Jollof engaged in a heated physical altercation on a United Nigeria Airlines flight from Asaba to Lagos.

According to reports, the disagreement escalated into a mild brawl, with crew members and passengers attempting to intervene. The root cause of the altercation was believed to be the online feud between the two influencers.

VeryDarkMan, while confirming the altercation, posted images of alleged bite marks, claiming he “dealt with" Jollof.

The video of Deeone's dramatic display at the airport is below:

Comments on Deeone's video

While some netizens taunted the comedian, others claimed he was bracing up for a similar experience from VeryDarkMan.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

gimbiya_salma_attah said:

"Am glad he knows he's next."

official_mrs_judyleyy said:

"@comediandeeone You go land for hospital just wait and see what VDM will do to you, You nor dey pity yourself. Record wen you think say you break with your m@mu comedy, them never still call you and it doesn’t bother you."

ifeanyichukwu_angel reacted:

"See wetin grey hair man dey do."

eddyson31_ commented:

"This one no go even get the opportunity to throw one blow talkles of biting vdm."

vincent.airen reacted:

"Better hand go touch you soon…since una go dey online dey yarn nonsense…abeg na Nigeria matter hold us now…Nigeria is bleeding out country has been compromised."

lhordmanuelfx said:

"Him know say nah him be next, make VDM jst leave am for me."

faithfulfaith216 reacted:

"Wow , BP no good o ,this small boy jus old once since he start to dey drag VDM nd he refuse to respond to him,I jus dey pity am ,wish VDM go jus mistake give am small attention before BP go off his life."

VeryDarkMan tenders public apology

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan tendered a public apology following his in-flight confrontation with fellow passenger, Mr Jollof, on a commercial flight.

The critic, who admitted he acted irresponsibly, apologised to United Nigeria Airlines, its passengers, cabin crew, and everyone who looked up to him.

He, however, stated that he couldn't guarantee if such a scene wouldn't happen again in the future, adding that he would ensure it wouldn’t happen in public again.

