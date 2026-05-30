A 19-year-old Nigerian tech entrepreneur has designed a renewable energy project to solve global solar panel efficiency limitations

She disclosed that she has been developing the system for years and officially registered her startup last year

The young innovator is opening floor for partnerships to access laboratory facilities and scale her green technology concept

A 19-year-old Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Adaeze Osakwe, has presented a technical solution to transform the renewable energy sector.

The young innovator, who is the founder of Zorako Limited, explained that her startup focuses on overcoming the core limitations of existing solar designs to unlock global energy bottlenecks.

A Young innovator presents a technicalsolution to change the solar energy sector. Photo credit: @amanda_jesse/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Teenager targets solar efficiency breakthrough

In a video posted on her TikTok page (@amanda_jesse), Adaeze stood under a heavy rain to pitch her company's engineering focus. She noted that while many people buy solar panels, the market faces a major issue with technical efficiency, which her research addresses directly.

Adaeze mentioned that, despite the sudden passing of her father last year, which affected her immediate infrastructure support, her five-year research project is ready for laboratory prototyping and strategic corporate partnerships.

She said in her video:

"There's one thing I know and I'm very sure of, that the efficiency of solar panels are the main, main issues and they are the main core. If that is gotten right, then the aspect of energy will be solved. So what my company does is that we work on systems of renewable energy to solve these problems of energy."

Social media users react to young innovator's solution

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the entrepreneur's post below:

virg!n.84 said:

"By next year, when I check this page again, I should shed tears of joy for you …you would forward for sure 😁"

Ethan's Dad said:

"I was a very stupid boy when I was 19."

fwbiggz said:

"If you want to get my attention just speak well!!"

Watch the video of her sharing her business vision below:

15-year-old earned PhD in physics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 15-year-old Belgian citizen, Laurent Simons, received praise and recognition after bagging a PhD in quantum physics.

Source: Legit.ng