Skit makers Nasboi and Cute Abiola have recreated the viral video of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Naval officer Ahmad Yerima

The young naval officer respectfully responded to the minister despite being abused and insulted

Fans reacted to the viral video, praising the two content creators for their brilliance in the clip

Fans were in fits of laughter after seeing the recreation of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's viral video with Naval officer Ahmad Yerima.

Social media had been abuzz over the original recording, where the minister confronted the naval officer, abusing and insulting him. Ahmad Yerima remained calm despite the minister's outburst and was praised for his maturity and composure.

Fans react to video of Nasboi, Cute Abiola's skit. Photo credit@nasboi/@thecuteabiola

Source: Instagram

In the video circulating, the content creator, who went on a boat cruise with petite actress Aunty Ramota a few months ago, played the role of the FCT minister. Cute Abiola, a former naval officer, portrayed the naval officer.

Cute Abiola confronts Nasboi

Unlike the original video, Cute Abiola confronted Nasboi by moving close to him, their chests almost touching, as they engaged in a heated altercation.

Fans reacted to Nasboi’s speech, noting that he sounded exactly like the FCT Minister, making it difficult to distinguish their voices if it weren’t a video. They applauded his creativity, joking that the minister might soon take over his comedy empire.

However, a few fans were not impressed by the video. They felt the recording showed a great disregard for the FCT Minister and tried to caution content creators.

See the video here:

Fans speak about Cute Abiola, Nasboi's video

Reactions have trailed the viral video of Cute Abiola and Nasboi copying Nyesom Wike and Naval officer Ahmad Yerima. Here are comments below:

@Abd00l4 said:

"This kind of skit really crosses the line. Mimicking the FCT Minister isn’t comedy , it’s disrespectful to public office. Some boundaries should be maintained, no matter how funny it’s meant to be."

@LoveLove4104 stated:

"They did great in the video It was a show of shame from Wike yesterday."

@jimmyshomuji commented:

"All these comedians jumping on every trending issue like it’s another punchline, just remember, the day soldier boys come for you over using their camouflage to shoot skits, there won’t be any hashtags to save you. Nobody will rally, nobody will trend your name."

@EmmanuelAjao2 said:

"Next time, just hope Wike doesn't demolish your comedy career for trespassing on his drama plot."

@LaughNLearnX shared:

"Lol This is one of the reasons Nigeria is the best country in the world, we no dey snooze."

Cute Abiola checks blood pressure during match

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was part of the celebrities preparing for AFCON Match which took place a few months ago.

He wore Nigeria's jersey and a blood pressure machine attached to his arm to check his status. He prayed that the county would win the match, as he shared his expectation.

Fans made fun of him after seeing the video, they predicted the outcome of the match and warned him to take it easy.

Source: Legit.ng