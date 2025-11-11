After days of tension and public debate, Regina Daniel's brother, Sammy West, has finally reunited with his family

A video of the emotional moment surfaced online, showing his mother present during his release

Activist Omoyele Sowore confirmed that Sammy is now heading to Abuja after leaving custody

Regina Daniels’ brother, Samuel Ojoegwu, popularly known as Sammy West, has finally reunited with his family after he was released on bail.

Legit.ng reports that the marital crisis between Senator Nwoko and Daniels has been ongoing since October, when a viral video showed Daniels, 25, in tears, accusing Nwoko of domestic violence.

In the midst of the drama, the actress' brother Sammy was arrested on the alleged instruction of Ned.

Regina Daniel's brother, Sammy West, has finally reunited with his family. Photos: Sammy West, Regina Daniels.

A video currently circulating on social media showed Sammy leaving the correctional facility, surrounded by family members who had anxiously waited for him.

In the clip, Sammy quietly walked into a vehicle as his mother stood close by, visibly emotional yet relieved.

His release came shortly after he successfully met the bail conditions set by the court.

Human rights activist and political figure, Omoyele Sowore also played a role in advocating for Sammy’s freedom.

In another development, Sammy's brother Sweezy had alleged plans by Regina's estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, to re-arrest him in court.

According to him, Ned allegedly paid the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to take custody of Sammy after initial proceedings. Lawrence insisted this went against proper legal process.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Sammy West's release

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ jst_chocolate:

"You guys always watch ur back and stay vigilant..that man would not just let go….pls be careful in all ur endeavors.Thank God for a good step"

@nadajamaica1:

"Sammy like this now just put body and soul together! Give us one sharp music we go stream am🙌🙌🙌 if you be woman and you no get brother wey go fit fight for you I pity you differently. May God continue to keep us all"

@toriunusual:

"Thank God his out, he is a good brother. Wetin anybody wan talk no concern me . He has done so much for his sister"

@mayaati_1:

"Sammy your music career starts now oo.. no sleeping on the fame! What's your stage name na? Abi make we find one for you?"

@lilyjamesdeen:

"Dear @sir.sammywest you are a true blood, thank you for standing up for your sister… no one protects your own better than you do… You ve proven yourself to be her protector and we are proud of you… You went through all this for your blood don’t let anyone tell you ishhh.. you re the brother we all dream of"

Sammy West was detained by the alleged instruction of Ned Nwoko. Photo: @regina.daniels/IG.

Sowore levels allegations against Nwoko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, accused Nwoko of abuse of power and crimes against a minor.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Sowore said Nwoko "must be held accountable" for his alleged offences.

