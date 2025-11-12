Africa Digital Media Awards

“Ned Nwoko I Dey Here”: Curvy Woman Makes Advances at Senator Amid Marital Saga With Regina Daniels
Celebrities

"Ned Nwoko I Dey Here": Curvy Woman Makes Advances at Senator Amid Marital Saga With Regina Daniels

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko is in the spotlight again as a woman made advances at him recently
  • Recall that the billionaire and politician has been in an ongoing battle with his sixth wife, Regina Daniels
  • The woman shared a video of herself displaying her curves and backside as she listed her qualities

A Nigerian woman identified as Deola has generated mixed reactions online after publicly begging Senator Ned Nwoko to consider her as a wife.

The endowed lady urged the senator to forsake his sixth wife, Regina Daniels, amid their ongoing marital crisis.

Woman approaches Ned Nwoko amid Regina Daniels marriage drama
Senator Ned Nwoko caught in public attention as woman flirts amid scandal. Credit: @deolamusic, @nednwoko
Source: Instagram

In a video circulating on social media, the lady showcased her figure as she publicly expressed her interest in the billionaire senator.

She further noted that she is untouched as she made her plea.

In her words: "Ned, I'm here o! Free Regina Daniels. I am a virrgin, sir."

Watch the video below:

Ned Nwoko trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

silviadavis43 said:

"To see girls wey get sense for Nigeria, you go need reach Ghana."

kingelege

"Ned doesn't eat exposed food, Regina was well sealed and covered as at the time she was wifed."

olayimartha said:

"Una no get family members online?😒."

officialtedi_wealth said:

"If you like gym! Na white fresh fish Ned Dey chop 😂."

qwin_bomsy said:

"Una plenty wey don already queue no be today… I no go do justice for anybody sha. 😏."

jenny_geeft

"To see person wey get sense now na with connection😂😂😂."

don.simon2 said:

"Some girls and sense are like this 🫲🫱😂."

abia_finest_

"Na this one go finally kpai Ned 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

kayfnkay said:

"Dey play, cos na she post am. You sabi how many ladies dey DM to replace Regina! 😂 😂 Women!!! ☕️."

_nwanne

"Na when you wan marry, you will know that is very easy to make money than to find a wife."

flashmeconsobaby said:

"You don't seem to be naive. He won't like you."

mecline_1 said:

"You no still get fresh oil for skin 🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️."

davids_daughter1 said:

"Papa lolo loves them young 🤣."

wapzy_zaza said:

"You wey everywhere don make Gbim💀😞😂."

thetalkist said:

"U go need yellow small my sister."

kingsol02 said:

"This one toto go don make gbim gbim 😂😂."

oluwah_fricky said:

"For this life,just make sure you get money 😂."

mssheila59 said:

"😭I think she may have too much melanin for him."

allaboutbuildingandcars said:

"He no Dey do black work."

nayachi_hairs said:

"Even if na cruise ..this is very insulting both to Ned and to Regina .. try get sense and carry that smelly thing away from here osiso!."

ommahttaievitrus_here said:

"The play! You never know ned, that guy no the reason this kind level wen head and 2by2 d enter.😂."

benbills007 said:

"Lol all these SM girls,you will think they actually have your best interest at heart,telling Regina to leave her marriage,only to know that they can't wait to replace her."

Ned Nwoko receives unexpected public attention from an admirer
Social media reacts as woman makes advances at Senator Ned Nwoko Credit: @princenednwoko
Source: UGC

Regina Daniels’ brother accuses Nwoko of assault

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

