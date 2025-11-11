Nollywood actress Judy Austin made waves online following her advice for young girls on marriage

Her message comes amid the ongoing buzz surrounding Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' marriage

Judy’s words during the viral video left many social media users lashing out at her as they slammed her marriage,

Actress Judy Austin has issued a heartfelt warning to young girls about early marriage.

Her message comes amid the ongoing tension between billionaire politician Ned Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels.

During a recent TikTok live session that has since gone viral, Judy Austin urged young girls to be cautious when it comes to marriage.

She said, "Don't marry a man because you're pregnant for him, you will regret it... Early marriages have damaged a lot of young girls and boys."

The controversial actress emphasised the importance of maturity and careful decision-making before getting into marriage.

Judy Austin incurs backlash online

mz_amy_nwa_ said:

"She's not advising anyone but telling the world what she's going through."

naijabusinessfestivalconnects said:

"Truth is, she's advising them based on her own experience which is ok, the message is clear just that she went after another beautiful marriage and destroyed it, which she shouldn't have done."

guddy_beautyworld_wears said:

"Experience is the best teacher 😂😂."

philomenaamogu said:

"Finer than May, have u seen May so beautiful without makeup I swear."

cheerfulluv said:

"She must mix igbo with her English 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I was just waiting for it😂😂."

nonye_sybil said:

"TikTok people na the wors€ people to advice o.. them go use u and ur advice catch cruise 😂😂 I dey mind my lane for that app."

ijforlife22222 said:

"Remember, they say, practice what you preach. So, Anita, my question is: did she look in the mirror before speaking? Clearly not. The man she had three kids with is married. Was she blind, or are you the same?💃 💃."

mayerblessing said:

"This one need Rehab pass Regain😂😂😂😂😂."

emir1_ofeast said:

"You are not worthy to give marriage advice to our young ones , please 🙏."

realestatebabygirl said:

"Na your audacity vendor I blame my dearest😕."

sandy4lamour_ said:

"After you left you husband and married another who was still legally married to his wife.The first wife only learnt about your relationship with her husband online.up until now,your first husband is still accusing you of keeping his kids from him.Its insane."

_its_me_ahhnniee said:

"Wats really happening tell us first leave marriage advise we no ask you."

peculiar_meshach said:

"Abeg na lesson post or regret… make I know what to comment 😩."

deadorablelooks_interiors said:

Hian…See person wey dey give us advise…wonders shall never end😂😂😂 You don advise yourself finish?…Meanwhile, where’s is isimmili ji akataka offor😂😂😂 No more hyping…Ije uwa😂😂😂

doosh_enterprise_bags said:

When it comes to this woman case even if I am sleeping wake me up🤣🤣😂Justice for Yul he wasn’t normal when he took this woman as a second wife 😢😂

princess_nikel_4real said:

|I hope my daughter was not in this meeting, God abeg oh 😂😂😂😂."

