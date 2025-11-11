A Nigerian lady said Ned Nwoko has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is the 'Odogwu' in his house

The lady made the statement in a viral video she posted in which she pleaded with the senator to let go

She said Regina or those around her do not have any connections that could help at this moment of need

A Nigerian lady has apologized to Senator Ned Nwoko on Regina Daniels' behalf.

The lady took to social media to intervene on behalf of the actress whose marriage has been embroiled in crisis in recent days.

The lady pleaded with Senator Ned Nwoko to forgive Regina Daniels.

In the video she shared, the lady know as @fortunewealth07 said Ned Nwoko, being the elder in the relationship must realize he is dealing with a younger person.

According to her, Ned Nwoko has proven that he is stronger and that he is really the 'odogwu' in the marriage.

Fortune called on the senator to forgive his wife and let peace reign and avoid further escalation of the crisis.

Fortune also noted that Regina Daniels does not have connections as claimed.

The lady said Ned has proven to be the Odogwu.

Reactions as lady sends message to Ned Nwoko

@Rahmah-Gee said:

"You suppose continue with the energy you started with."

@Laraah said:

"This comment section is not nice at all… yall should remember she was a kid … no hateful comments pls …"

@BobbyHood said:

"Next time Sammy no go put mouth for couples matter . Make he go take he life serious go marry . No be Rita Daniel suppose marry the man."

@Materials & Fabrics said:

"He only wants them to finish their last card as dey said dey get money."

@Peaceful said:

"Connection keh? All the connections she get na through ned she get am . Sir pls forgive her."

@CLICK AND FLY TRAVELS LTD said:

"The mother of Regina is a problem… She failed in Parenting.. Regina father have a lot to say about Regina’s mother.. My Take."

@Dollface said:

"One man said you people should mind una mouth oo unless say you want celebrate Christmas behind Kirikiri."

@nasmockcollection said:

"The man is afraid his career will end. Not for love and he thought the world will blame him so his trying to make it force. Na love and married force."

@Jenny foreign said:

"Ned is me , Ned is you, Ned is my grandpa,Ned is our father,ned is our brother,Ned is our friend, Ned is our ancestor justice for Ned nwoko."

@Mimiedet said:

"Dem no dey call ugly man Odogwu. Oya add some respect to that man name. Say grandpa please forgive regina, forgive all of us and punish us according to our mouth."

