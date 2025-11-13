A lawyer took to social media to laugh at those supporting the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, over the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike

This came after the face-off between the FCT minister and the officer over a property in Abuja that belongs to a powerful individual

After the video of the incident went viral, Nigerians reacted to it, and a lawyer who saw the clip shared his opinion

A Nigerian lawyer has taken to social media to share his thoughts after watching the video of the clash between FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer whose name is revealed as A.M. Yerima.

Wike allegedly tried to gain access to a property in Abuja but was prevented by a naval personnel who had reportedly been ordered to guard the property by a retired superior officer.

Lawyer shares take on Wike, Yerima's clash

The action of the officer made the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, unhappy, as he made some statements which the officer responded to immediately.

The video of the incident later made its way online, and a lawyer who watched the clip reacted online.

According to a post he made available on his page @_empighalo via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, the lawyer mentioned something about the officer.

Before his response, an individual had praised the naval officer, and the lawyer quoted the post and also mentioned why a lot of people are praising the said officer even though what he did wasn’t right.

The lawyer said:

"LMAO."

"What he did was nonsense o and finds no legal support."

"We are only supporting him because of the other guy."

The lawyer indirectly mentioned that people are hailing the soldier just because he was up against Wike.

As the lawyer’s post made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comments to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lawyer speaks about Yerima

@snrapostle11 added:

"Deploying armed personnel to block a federal minister executing lawful duties violates the 1999 Constitution and Armed Forces Act. Military force cannot be used to shield private interests in civil disputes. Lt. Yarima’s composure was admirable — but his presence was illegal."

@DrSamuelAkinye1 noted:

"The guy is a perfect Gentleman, he was never rude all through.He only resisted Wike’s Verbal Abuses and stood his grounds on the orders he was given, everything he said to the police was a reaction to what they said to him first, Police and Military no be the same, he is right."

@ndigwe_ugochi added:

"Wike will use this unfortunate event to measure the degree of dislike Nigerians have for him. The superior that gave this young soldier the order to stop the minister from accessing the property is totally wrong. The fact that he is a military officer does not give him the power to stop a minister from doing his job. People are hailing the soldier because Wike was brought down from his high horse."

@AyoTJose noted:

"The only nonsense there is what he said to the Police officer. Every other thing stands legal."

@ugolance said:

"Nosense na small? He acted disrespectfully towards a constituted authority up to the level of a Minister. Soldiers has no business guarding empty plot of land. Their jobs is to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria. Not in civil matters. Chikina!"

