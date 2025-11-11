Regina Daniels has shared a video of her call to her elder brother, Sammy, after he was released from prison

In the clip, Sammy was telling her the extent he can go because of his family as the actress smiled at him

Fans drooled over the video, they shared their observation about the actress and her family

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gushed over her brother, Sammy, after his release from prison.

Sammy, the young singer, had been incarcerated due to his involvement in the crisis that affected Regina's marriage to Ned Nwoko.

He was initially supposed to be remanded in custody until November 28 but regained his freedom, with videos of his release flooding social media.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, Regina Daniels called Sammy, and the two spoke. Sammy told her that no one would beat her again after the online drama.

Sammy brags about his love for his family

In the recording, Sammy expressed his deep devotion to his family, stating that he would go to any length for them.

He even said he would go to prison five times for his family and that inmates who shared the same cell could testify to his commitment. He proudly declared that no man would ever beat his sister again.

Regina Daniels declares love for her brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, speaks to her after release from prison. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Reacting to Sammy’s words, Regina Daniels blushed and laughed. She declared her love for her brother and echoed his sentiment about protecting her.

Fans of the actress were excited to see the heartfelt video. They acknowledged that while the family may have its flaws, Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, got something right by instilling love among her children.

Fans awarded Sammy the "Best Brother of the Year" title and showered him with praise.

How celebrities supported Regina Daniels

The video also sparked reactions from other celebrities, including Regina's bestie, Mercy Johnson, who supported her during her time of distress. Other celebrities like BBNaija's Phyna, Georgina Onuoha, VDM, and many more rallied behind her when she called for help.

What fans said about Regina Daniels's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by Regina Daniels. Here are comments below:

@ujupriceless shared:

"D best thing to happen to anyone is a supportive family no matter d situation."

@chef_ivyjones1said:

"The mom did an amazing job ensuring love was at the heart of their lives."

@_lov_issabella shared:

"if e reach your turn allow them kpai your sister ,,best brother of the year."

@bubblesby_beee commented:

"To have such sibling support you?Its actually a flex regardless."

@asa_bekee__ wrote:

"May God bless my daughter with such brothers Amen."

@cyndy__mma commented:

"So many families can not boost of their siblings support like this, the mama try abeg, 3 gboza for them."

Source: Legit.ng