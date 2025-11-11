Senator Ned Nwoko has addressed ongoing controversies surrounding his marriage to Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

The politician highlighted that his decision to marry her was done honourably and in accordance with tradition

In a press release, the Delta-born senator claimed the saga was a deliberate attempt by his political enemies to tarnish his image

Ned Nwoko recently released a press statement alleging that a “syndicate of pull-down-Ned” group is taking advantage of the situation involving his wife, Regina Daniels, to tarnish his image.

Nwoko made this claim amid reports of ongoing marital challenges between him and the Nollywood actress.

The last part of the press release addresses why he married the movie star, how he doted on her, and how she has become a weak point through which his political and personal enemies are attacking him.

The concluding part of the press release says: ‎“Our customs and traditions do not frown upon polygamy. What I did was to marry her honourably, give her a name, and treat her with dignity.”

Nwoko further revealed that beyond public perception and social media narratives, his relationship with Regina has been genuine and built on care and affection.

‎“Our marriage has been public and transparent. Beyond the social media lifestyle, my world revolved around Regina. I pampered her and cared for her deeply, something that everyone who has worked with me across Delta, Abuja, and beyond can testify to.”

However, the senator lamented that Regina has become a target through which his adversaries have been attacking him and his political achievements.

‎“It is, therefore, disheartening to read all this filth being spread online. As the saying goes, when a wall cracks, the lizard finds its way in. Regina has become a weak point through which my political and personal enemies have been attacking me.”

Concluding the statement, Nwoko alleged that the ongoing campaign against him is part of a larger effort to undermine his political progress and development projects. ‎

“My decision to marry her properly according to tradition is now being twisted into a tool for political blackmail. This is a witch-hunt that has been ongoing for years, an attempt to stop my developmental strides and tarnish me now that I am a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Ned Nwoko trends online

lsk_luxuryfashion said:

"Oga rest! These lines don cast!!! Ur little angel said she’s done, let her go! God bless you in advance 🙏🏽"

okpako.francess saud:

"God really saved Regina Daniel. Only God knows what this girl has been through in Chinedu's hands. my God."

msennuga

"If only Chinedu didn't come out with all that drug-using stuff, this whole buhaha won't have escalated like this😢. As an elder, after that video of domestic violence came out, all he needed to have done if he must clear his name is just for him to write it was a family matter and he will settle it within the family. After all there was nothing in that video that showed him beating his ex-wife."

amarachi_iwunna said:

"Ned needs Rehab😢."

ilechuprincess said:

"He needs therapy himself."

bubuogie said:

"Gave her a name? Baba, I am from Anioma and yet I never knew of you until you married the teen girl who has graced our screen for a long time...stop, pls."

nnikyboo said:

"Now this picture is so annoying 😂 please papa leave Regina alone thank you."

maggie_bermard

"Akuko Mike Ejeagha rest kwanu."

anieubok said:

"A narcissist will always become the victim for the reactions that came from his actions."

amakaikenga said:

"Una sure say Pa Chinedu does not need rehab? O sino, “I gave her a name.” How??? One smart thing that girl ever did was never changing her from Regina Daniels."

biggg_diamond said:

"Better go Rehab… because I don’t want to believe you didn’t do drugs."

ballsngowns said:

"Gave her a name?? Thank God she’s the only one who did not add Nwoko to her name; she remained the actress everyone knew long before. He was a billionaire but only known to many after he married her as actress Regina👌."

iambisioluwabiyi said:

"Was that affection or control? He subtly controlled her in public before our very eyes. We didn’t understand."

salmahanifa52 said:

"You didn’t give her any name she worked hard for her name REGINA DANIELS .Chinedu sir !you sound like someone on drugs and you also need rehab ,let this little girl go and enjoy the rest of her life ,she said she is not doing again ,shuuu na by force ☹️☹️🤦🏽‍♀️."

