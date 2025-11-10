Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked a wave of online reactions after being spotted enjoying a night out at a popular club in Lagos

The movie star, who recently relocated to Lagos following her saga with her husband, was seen with Afrobeats superstar Peter Okoye

The sighting comes amid her marital crisis and the arrest of her brother, fueling curiosity over her decision to step out

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, seemed unconcerned about her marital difficulties following the arrest of her husband, Ned Nwoko, and her brother, Sammy West.

The movie star, who had uploaded a video of herself showing off her new hairstyle hours ago via her Snapchat page, later shared a video of her latest outing in Lagos.

Regina Daniels and Peter Okoye raise eyebrows amid family chaos. Credit: @peterpsquare, @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the videos, Daniels, who recently relocated to Lagos, is seen partying with musician Peter Okoye in a club.

In the coming hours, she will upload a new video on her TikTok page of herself dancing and showing off her new hairstyle — cornrows.

See the videos below:

Regina Daniels’ video trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bukolaoluyemilabeauty said:

"Let her enjoy her life 🙏."

bellaannofficial said:

"I love it. Anything possible to keep her mind off the drama."

stickzbeautyplug said:

"Clubbing while Sammy is in jail? Really , this sm validation is pro max."

prettyoluchi24 said:

"Excuses ndi GenZ akaria….."

caleb_inioluwa said:

"She's not turning anything. She's going through a lot. God will heal her."

okekecynthia_ said:

"In as much as she wants to act strong, some things are just so unnecessary… We Dey Dey shout free Sammy, Sammy sister Dey Dey groove.. make it make sense!!!🤦‍♀️."

m.m.a_j said:

"Ned go kpai oooo.....stay happy girl."

officialdammyvce said:

"That’s the life she’s craving for… she will get tired before 5 years😂😂😂 ask Tiwa."

megan_the_lary said:

"Omo e Dey hard to defend this babe. She’s too use to social media and do not know when to stop or take a break."

hrh_kingdiamond said:

"Just a young lady acting her age. Let her."

mo_organics said:

"Type Shiiiii…. I no sleep oo."

goodlife20.20 said:

"I think say her brother dey cell...So na her brother dey suffer everything."

kadija_diamond said:

"She is 23 or 25, doing what young girls in that age do! I hope she finds an handsome young mand she can enjoy life with!"

some1__youknoww said:

"Na wetin she suppose do be this instead of those silly explanations."

jully01___ said:

"She no go enjoy kee 😂😂😂😂."

official_harmony_white said:

"You people should allow her to enjoy herself she’s still a small girl."

oma_chukwuu said:

"Y’all want her to lock herself in a room and be cr.y!ng?😂😂 Allow the young girl to breath!"

suregod56

"One baddie added to the street 💯."

ree_jay10 said:

"Make grandpa BP no rise o. He will soon construct another 5 pages note 🤭."

_toluscott_ said:

"Nah Sammy I pity o, nah bean the poor boy go chop last night 😂😂😂."

qwin_nanya_els said:

"Ned really took advantage of her."

Internet reacts as Regina Daniels enjoys nightlife during crisis. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: TikTok

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

Source: Legit.ng