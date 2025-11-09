Laila Charani Nwoko, Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, has spoken out amid the feud between actress Regina Daniels and her husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actress accused the Delta State lawmaker of introducing drugs to all his wives

Laila’s footage was posted while Ned Nwoko and his estranged younger wife, Regina Daniels, clashed online, igniting reactions

Laila Charani, politician Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, appears unaffected by his marital troubles with sixth wife, Regina Daniels.

In the midst of their drama, Laila published videos of herself on vacation on Instagram, indicating that she is too preoccupied with establishing her peace, life, and family.

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife breaks her silence after troubling accusations. Credit: @regina.daniels

Laila made it clear that she doesn't have time for anything less.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina claimed her estranged husband made his wives take drugs in their household.

She also accused Ned Nwoko of domestic abuse during their marriage, vowing never to return. Ned, in turn, accused Regina Daniels of doing drugs.

See Laila’s video below:

Ned Nwoko's fifth wife trends

onyinyechi__favour said:

"Regina did more than that when she was having her own problems with Ned. Respect is beautiful things."

flaeky said:

"People wey get peace no dey shout."

iam_ifeomajovita said:

"Last year you were busy running away from the marriage, this year it's Regina's turn and you are building your peace with your family 😂😂😂."

karo_with_d_k said:

"Who know una before? Regina brought you to limelight."

taaatibg said:

"There is zero peace in polygamy. Even the one in monogamy, we dey manage an. Marriage isn't for everyone. Stay single if you don't have strength!!😢."

queenspalacesignature said:

"Both Ned and Regina with Regina's family need rehab because none of them is OK anymore allegedly. Please."

t_e_s_s_y123 said:

"Respect is beautiful things Laila. I hope all that closeness you and Regina were showing us was real? People that say polygamy is good! Over to you."

sunshin.e____ said:

"Hahahah! Life nah turn by turn. Peace be unto you."

effedeborah said:

"Respect is a beautiful thing."

peppermint784 said:

"I remember Laila also cried out 2 years ago for almost the same thing, complaining about everything epa did to her nd epa came out to say she was a dr*g addict too That man needs Rehab."

nikkybenesty said:

"You go explain Taya. Just post your videos abeg the caption is not necessary."

_ema_udenyi said:

"Nobody should come for her. She isn't the reason why your fave has issues. When she had hers and left for Morocco your fave was going about and flaunting their husband online. She doesn't owe your fave anything. She won't pause her life because of anyone."

egp1958 said:

"REST‼️ Because when you left you complained of abuse!"

yetundejackson said:

"Better thank Gina for the little fame u enjoying, if not who know you before?"

diapacific said:

"Last 2 yrs when she received a dose of maltreatment frm EPA and G and even ran to her country ..no body dragged G ooo..you people should let her be. Even in this matter Na still G drag her enter."

swt1664 said:

"Your husband still want her back 🙄 If she no come back another will."

weightlossproducts9ja said:

"Nigerian free this woman please. Remember when she was going through her own alot. Let her post I peace like she's always been posting. 👏"

adeol4984 said:

"The caption though. But your husband still want Regina back 😂😂😂😂."

pure__lilly said:

"Regina gave your whole family fame, without her no one would know or hear about you. So, always remember that 😮."

fontisha_ said:

"A woman that rejoice over another woman Spain today will live to tell the story of her pain in secret one day, the same knife that the butcher use he does not change that knife."

"How Ned Nwoko nearly beat my mother”: Regina Daniels' brother

Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezy, made fresh allegations against Senator Ned Nwoko, claiming that he nearly beat their mother.

Sweezy further accused Nwoko of treating his sick niece poorly by sending her away from his house at 3 am.

He also accused the senator of physical aggression toward his staff, including Regina’s former personal assistant, Leya.

