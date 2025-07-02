Nigerian singer Peter Okoye gave fans and netizens something new to deliberate on as he spoke on the future of defunct music group Psquare

The Afrobeats singer, during a chatty moment with his followers, mentioned that he would no longer be part of the renowned music group

Mr P, as he is also known as further revealed who the new members of Psquare were at the moment, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye and one-half of the defunct music group Psquare, has announced the disbandment of the band.

He mentioned this in response to a Twitter user who stated that there will never be another Psquare since everything has its time.

Peter Okoye speaks about Psquare and his brother's involvement. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

"There will be nothing like Psquare forever. "There is time for everything."

Concurring with him, Peter stated that there is no longer a Psquare; he is his own Square. He claimed that Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye are the new Psquare and encouraged Nigerians to manage them.

“Exactly! Judeboy & Rudeboy, that’s the new JPsquare make una manage them. It’s their time. I dey on my own dey run my own race. I am my own Square”.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Mr P’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

maziolive said:

"Hope he won't be part of psquare royalties anymore 😂😂."

shyne_hair_professor said:

"He is so pained."

iamoriginal1 said:

"We no gree oo...Settle with your brothers that is what their Mother would want.😢."

oyetundeofficial said:

"Why is he still including psquare to his name? If he's no longer part of psquare, he should be changing his name just as a rudeboy @kingrudy did. No qualms."

johnnyheavens001 said:

"If Paul wife could not stay with Paul what does that tells you!!!? Mr Peter don try ….most families always think that the person that is soft and always want peace is weak .. them no Dey carry family matter for head…last last Mr p done rest…

idoartstudios said:

"Na only him dey get problem... Jude was talking about Cynthia Morgan.. next thing he went to his page to type epistle .. why. Na.. he wan dey clout for their family matter .. na him know."

mhiziz_ohgee said:

"These are the consequences of marrying an older woman who thinks that her own advice is paramount and will help you navigate through life better. That woman destroyed thos family."

zumbadancewithada_ said:

"Rudely n kuku get una time for all dis Man is busy setting up more investment and making his songs with ease."

sanniadavize said:

"How can twins be enemies.. I’m so disappointed."

nurseaijayy said:

"lol😂then he should be named P’SOLO."

mrdeclanwallace wrote:

"Check am well, na Mr p and his wife be the problem of the family. Always looking for who to pity him. Whole family can not be against you always. There must be something fishing there."

@Papa1_24 said:

"Jude you thief or you no thief ? Simple question peter asked hahahah . If jude no thief why them locked am? So the justice locked jude knowing he's innocent ? You people need to stop blaming peter."

Peter Okoye taunts his brothers with Psquare music group. Credit: @peterpsqaure

Source: Instagram

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng