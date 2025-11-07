The 68th Grammy nomination list has finally been released by organisers, with Afrobeats well represented

Nigerian big three Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy were nominated in the same category as South Africa's superstar, Tyla

The 68th Grammy nominations have sparked reactions from Nigerian music lovers, with many sharing their predictions

The release of the 68th annual Grammy nomination list on Friday, November 7, shook the music world as four artists—Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lady Gaga found themselves nominated in the three highest-profile categories: album, record, and song of the year.

Music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tyla were part of the African nominees in the Best African Music Performance category.

Burna Boy's 'Love', Davido and Omah Lay's 'With You', Ayra Starr and Wizkid's 'Gimme Dat', and 'PUSH 2 START' by Tyla made it to the nomination list. Burna Boy's No Sign of Weakness was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

This year, the Grammys introduced two new categories; Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album. T

he Best Country Album category was changed to Best Contemporary Country Album. Organisers will announce the winners on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Recall that Tems put Nigeria on the world map after winning the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys.

Tems won the Best African Music award ahead of Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Asake 'MMS' ft Wizkid, Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher.'

Nigerians' comments about the Grammy nomination list

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as music lovers predicted who would likely win the Best African Music category. Read the comments below:

Prosthetist_YYT said:

"They should just give it to Davido already. That other man go dey use shoe match us."

GuyMr0 commented:

"Finally, Davido is winning a Grammy."

Canadafirstlove wrote:

"So na omah lay don give Davido Grammy like this."

IkJunior8 commented:

"The way dem dey nominate Nigerian artists since burna boy won his grammy is spectacular."

Edwardstanley28 said:

"Could davido finally get a Grammy to his name?? Let's see what is in stock for 30bg gang's. Win the Grammys and end the debate,"

sahs said:

"Omoh, if to say Ayra no feature gbachala, he for no see Grammy nomination dis year."

30BG4 said:

"Davido for the win none of this tracks comes close to with you, streams, trends, and all."

wolexian said:

"With all nominated songs I'm seeing here, I think this is perfect time for Davido to win Grammy award."

ozeAir_ commented:

"Davido deserve this but Burna is a contender even Tyla and Wizkid If Ayra first Davido win Grammy e nor go funny."

wangzi_chu said:

"Since terms is not here na ayra them go give cause Grammy no like obo if not bro suppose don with twice by now."

