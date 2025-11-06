Regina Daniels’ Father Steps In, Reunites With Her Mum Rita To Secure Son’s Release in Abuja
- Actress Regina Daniels' father has stepped in following the alleged arrest of his son by Senator Ned Nwoko
- A video captured Regina Daniels' mother and father expressing appreciation to Nigerians for their support so far
- The appearance of Regina Daniels' father in the ongoing drama has stirred mixed reactions online
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ parents have reunited to secure their son Sammy West's release from detention.
While Regina's mother and actress Rita Daniels have been vocal since the start of her daughter's marital crisis with Nwoko, including making bold claims about the senator in a series of videos, her father, Jude Ojeogwu, had been away from the spotlight until recently.
In a video shared by actress Doris Ogala, Rita Daniels and her estranged husband were captured with him as they expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support so far.
Doris also assured the public they would be posted on more updates.
Regina Daniels' father's stance on her marriage
Recall that following her marital issues with Ned Nwoko, an old post from 2020 by Regina Daniels' father emerged on social media.
He mentioned that he had tried to meet Ned Nwoko before the marriage, but his efforts had been unsuccessful. He added that Ned Nwoko had forgotten that they once lived on Awoyokun Street, Onikan, Lagos State.
The video of Regina Daniels' parents with actress Doris Ogala is below:
Comments as Regina Daniels' parents reunite
While some netizens expressed excitement over Regina Daniels' involvement, others continued to criticize Ned Nwoko. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:
barbie_tife_ said:
"Awwnn daddy is so soft,God is ur strength maam."
queenaround commented:
"Na now una know the value of una papa."
christabel_03ofoclan said:
"One thing I'm happy about is that the whole family isn't shedding tears and showing weakness publicly. They are so brave."
ok_se_ma_ reacted:
"Regii papa is more handsome and young than Ned.... but hmmm typeshi"
greatness_se said:
"aunty doris too like camera , bet she get all recordings even vn."
one.day.away reacted:
"Hmm the dad is handsome n so is the mom - no wonder the kids are good looking."
realemmanuel25 said:
"You too come and say thank you, the man don tire but Wetin he go do, hope say na the father of Regina be that."
awele.onyenso reacted:
"This man is a very nice person Most men won’t be there for them after all."
omobee75421 said:
"Mama Regina, be careful with this lady o, don't lose guard and reveal Una family secret to her. She will record you and use it against you when you fall out because na her ways and she is very good at it. Don't get carried away with her “help”.
chukky_king said:
"Na now she know say Father figure dey important abi? When she been dey push Gina into this mess shebi she no Sabi abi?"
Regina Daniels shares heartfelt message calling for bro's release: "Love can't grow thru oppression"
Angela Okorie backs Regina Daniels
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Angela Okorie ignited reactions on social media following her unexpected support for Regina Daniels.
Recall that the two Nollywood stars were involved in a heated exchange in June over another colleague, Mercy Johnson on social media.
Despite their past difference, Angela demanded justice on Regina's behalf.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng