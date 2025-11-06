Actress Regina Daniels' father has stepped in following the alleged arrest of his son by Senator Ned Nwoko

A video captured Regina Daniels' mother and father expressing appreciation to Nigerians for their support so far

The appearance of Regina Daniels' father in the ongoing drama has stirred mixed reactions online

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ parents have reunited to secure their son Sammy West's release from detention.

While Regina's mother and actress Rita Daniels have been vocal since the start of her daughter's marital crisis with Nwoko, including making bold claims about the senator in a series of videos, her father, Jude Ojeogwu, had been away from the spotlight until recently.

Regina Daniels' parents reunite to secure son's release.

In a video shared by actress Doris Ogala, Rita Daniels and her estranged husband were captured with him as they expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their support so far.

Doris also assured the public they would be posted on more updates.

Regina Daniels' father's stance on her marriage

Recall that following her marital issues with Ned Nwoko, an old post from 2020 by Regina Daniels' father emerged on social media.

He mentioned that he had tried to meet Ned Nwoko before the marriage, but his efforts had been unsuccessful. He added that Ned Nwoko had forgotten that they once lived on Awoyokun Street, Onikan, Lagos State.

Regina Daniels' mum and dad appreciate Nigerians.

The video of Regina Daniels' parents with actress Doris Ogala is below:

Comments as Regina Daniels' parents reunite

While some netizens expressed excitement over Regina Daniels' involvement, others continued to criticize Ned Nwoko. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

barbie_tife_ said:

"Awwnn daddy is so soft,God is ur strength maam."

queenaround commented:

"Na now una know the value of una papa."

christabel_03ofoclan said:

"One thing I'm happy about is that the whole family isn't shedding tears and showing weakness publicly. They are so brave."

ok_se_ma_ reacted:

"Regii papa is more handsome and young than Ned.... but hmmm typeshi"

greatness_se said:

"aunty doris too like camera , bet she get all recordings even vn."

one.day.away reacted:

"Hmm the dad is handsome n so is the mom - no wonder the kids are good looking."

realemmanuel25 said:

"You too come and say thank you, the man don tire but Wetin he go do, hope say na the father of Regina be that."

awele.onyenso reacted:

"This man is a very nice person Most men won’t be there for them after all."

omobee75421 said:

"Mama Regina, be careful with this lady o, don't lose guard and reveal Una family secret to her. She will record you and use it against you when you fall out because na her ways and she is very good at it. Don't get carried away with her “help”.

chukky_king said:

"Na now she know say Father figure dey important abi? When she been dey push Gina into this mess shebi she no Sabi abi?"

Angela Okorie backs Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Angela Okorie ignited reactions on social media following her unexpected support for Regina Daniels.

Recall that the two Nollywood stars were involved in a heated exchange in June over another colleague, Mercy Johnson on social media.

Despite their past difference, Angela demanded justice on Regina's behalf.

