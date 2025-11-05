A nurse who works in the United States has gone public with how much nurses in America are paid weekly

She also mentioned the amount that nurses in Canada earn every two weeks as she compared the salaries of both countries

Internet users were divided about the figures that the nurse posted, with some doubting its authenticity

A nurse, Gemmy, has sparked a debate about nurses' earnings after she disclosed the biweekly salary of nurses in Canada and the weekly pay of nurses in the United States.

Gemmy, who was a nurse in Canada, disclosed on TikTok that she recently began working in the United States.

In a TikTok post, she said registered nurses working in Canada earn 2,200 CAD (N2.2 million) every two weeks.

In the US where she works, Gemmy noted that they earn $6,800 (N9.8 million) weekly. She wrote:

"Working as an RN in Canada:

"2,200 (N2.2 million) CAD Bi weekly.

"Working as an RN in the US:

"6,800 (N9.8 million) weekly."

In the comment section, she wrote:

"Started last week😁🤷🏾‍♀️, here for 13 weeks."

People react to nurse's post

Granola_Gal said:

"Bruh, i left to do social work in the US. Love Canada but i have intergenerational poverty to address."

JanJan[YMK👑Mod] said:

"I don't believe that $2200 CAD biweekly in Canada unless you're part-time. RNs make way more than that. You're capping. I'm in the same field & that's approximately an HCA earnings at full-time."

Kendra Jean said:

"RN's make more than that biweekly in most Canadian provinces."

Soleya said:

"Stop girl I’m a Rn in USA, the pay range is 35 to 60 dollars and it depends on the state you work in."

nortonwellness said:

"No one is making 6k weekly in US . How much overtime are you doing."

Princess 🇨🇦 said:

"Bi weekly is 2500 which is 2.7million. monthly is 5k which is 6.5 million naira. how many Doctors in Nigeria earn 5.6 million monthly?? let's be grateful dear.Appreciate God and give thanks always, I mean give thanks."

IYALODE 1❄️☃️🥰 said:

"It depends on your pay rate though. Some RNs in Canada make 4000 biweekly."

•MissKZ• said:

"$2200 bi weekly??? Please tell me that’s after taxes? Girl. I sit on my desk and barely do anything, and our pay is not far apart"

