Nigerian singer Davido was recently appreciated by his loving wife Chioma Adeleke over his Grammy nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 68th Grammy nomination list was finally released by organisers, with Afrobeats well represented

Nigeria's big three, Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy, were nominated in the same category as South Africa's superstar, Tyla

Chioma Adeleke, Davido's wife, expressed her delight at her husband's Grammy nomination. Legit.ng announced on Friday, November 7, 2025, that the nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards had been released.

The concert, slated for February 2026, has a number of Nigerian performers on the lineup. Davido, Omah Lay, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid have all received nominations.

Davido was nominated for Best African Music Performance for his smash single, With You, which features Omah Lay. Burna Boy's song "Love" and Ayra Starr's collaboration with Wizkid, "Gimme Dat," are also nominated.

Chioma responded to the news on her Instagram account by reposting Davido's post celebrating his nomination with gratitude and love emojis.

This isn't the first time Chioma has expressed pride in Davido. When Davido commissioned a hostel named after his late mother last month, Chioma was overjoyed with his thoughtfulness.

The mother of twins responded when the news broke that Davido would be headlining Coachella next year. The pleased wife shared a screenshot of the poster, along with sobbing and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, in a previous interview, Davido attributed Chioma with being the driving force behind his success, stating that when he disputes with her, his career suffers. He also thanked Chioma for being a nice stepmother to his children and mentioned a sweet moment between her and Hailey.

Legit.ng also reported that music stars Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Tyla were part of the African nominees in the Best African Music Performance category.

Burna Boy's 'Love', Davido and Omah Lay's 'With You', Ayra Starr and Wizkid's 'Gimme Dat', and 'PUSH 2 START' by Tyla made it to the nomination list. Burna Boy's No Sign of Weakness was nominated for Best Global Music Album.

This year, the Grammys introduced two new categories: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album. T

he Best Country Album category was changed to Best Contemporary Country Album. Organisers will announce the winners on Sunday, February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Recall that Tems put Nigeria on the world map after winning the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys.

Tems won the Best African Music award ahead of Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Asake 'MMS' ft Wizkid, Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher.'

