Gospel singer Gaise Baba has submitted his hit song No Turning Back II for the Grammy Awards ahead of the 2026 edition

Gaise Baba also shared the category he submitted the gospel song for as he anticipates winning a Grammy

The gospel singer's move has sparked mixed reactions from the Christian community as they shared opinions

Popular gospel singer Gaise Baba has submitted his hit track No Turning Back II featuring Lawrence Oyor for consideration in the Best African Music Performance category for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Gaise Baba shared the announcement on Monday, October 6, via his official social media pages.

No Turning Back II by Gaise Baba, featuring Lawrence Oyor, is a reimagination of the popular Christian classic hymn I Have Decided to Follow Jesus.

Competition with Wizkid, Burna Boy, others?

Gaise Baba's submission in the competitive 'Best African Music Performance' category came after Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Kizz Daniel also made their submissions.

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid submitted his album Morayo in the Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album categories. He also entered Piece of My Heart for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best African Music Performance.

Wizkid's Kese (Dance) was submitted in the Best Music Video category, while his collaboration with Olamide and Darkoo, Billionaires Club, was also entered for Best African Music Performance.

Burna Boy submitted his album No Sign of Weakness, for Album of the Year and Best Global Music Album. His single Love was entered in the Best African Music Performance category, while his international collaboration Kampé III with French star Joé Dwèt Filé is competing for Best Global Music Performance.

Kizz Daniel also made his debut Grammy Award submission with his song Police featuring Angelique Kidjo and Johnny Drille.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Gaise Baba's social media post about his Grammy submission is below:

Reactions trail Gaise Baba's Grammy submission

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from Christians about Giase Baba's submission. Read them below:

Shedrack David Aisagbonhi said:

"Why are people surprised Sheybe dem talk say Dey wan shift culture. As if culture na Christendom."

Chukwuebuka Samuel James commented:

"Oh Woww!!! so it was a performance? I see..."

Adebayo Emiola said:

"Changing the culture is real, I see some saying which Grammy? No song in the last 10years solidify the souls to pursue God like this, Pls if you have it put it here. We have praise, worship songs etc But the one that ignite fire of sacrifice , please show me here in the last 10years."

Marlic Kngsly reacted:

"Congratulations This is what I'm talking about. Gospel artist in Africa should be recognised in all music awards category. We are really shifting the culture."

De Gifted Emmanuel commented:

"Hmmmm Grammy Grammy Grammy owk...."

Ìbùkún Ogunsina said:

"Best African Gospel Performance would have been better positioned. Let's think of precedence. Let's stop reducing the gospel for any reason."

