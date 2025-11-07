A video of Senator Ned Nwoko at the National Assembly went viral amid a marital crisis with his actress wife, Regina Daniels

In the trending clip on social media, the lawmaker representing Delta North was seen passionately addressing his colleagues

Many who came across the viral footage linked it to recent troubles in his household and dragged him for it

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' estranged husband, Ned Nwoko, caught the attention of many recently amid the tension brewing in their marriage.

A video went viral showing the senator during a National Assembly sitting as he took the floor to raise alarm over what he described as one of the biggest cases of economic leakage in Nigeria’s history.

Ned Nwoko’s rare moment in the National Assembly amid swirling marital issues. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

During the sitting, he pointed out that more than $300 billion in crude oil proceeds remained unaccounted for.

The revelation came after the presentation of an interim report by the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft, chaired by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North).

According to the report, several billion dollars in oil revenues between 2015 and 2024 remain unaccounted for, a situation the lawmakers blamed on what they called "systemic theft, weak oversight, and institutional failure."

Presenting the report, Senator Nwoko linked the recurring losses to poor measurement systems, sabotage in the oil sector, and a lack of coordination among regulatory agencies.

The senator’s passionate speech drew fresh attention online as Nigerians shared and commented on the video, linking it to his ongoing marital saga.

Watch him speak below:

Ned Nwoko trends online

Ned Nwoko’s speech at the National Assembly leaves Nigerians talking. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng