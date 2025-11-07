Ned Nwoko Accused of Ordering Arrest of Regina Daniels’ Mother Amid Ongoing Family Rift
- Rita Daniels alleges that Senator Ned Nwoko issued an arrest order for her mother
- The actress claimed her brother’s arrest is being used to pressure her into returning home
- Regina’s elder brother says Sammy has been denied access to food, water, and legal support
Nigerian billionaire and federal lawmaker, Senator Ned Nwoko, is facing serious allegations amid an ongoing marital crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.
The situation took another turn after Regina’s mother, Rita Daniels, reportedly claimed that the senator had issued an arrest warrant against her.
In a now-deleted post that circulated online, Rita Daniels alleged that she had been marked for arrest.
According to the post:
“Ned has issued an arrest warrant against me. I should be arrested on or before Monday.”
Legit.ng recalled that Regina’s younger brother, Sammy West, was reportedly arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja earlier in the week.
Regina, who spoke emotionally on Instagram, claimed her brother’s arrest was allegedly a tactic to force her to return to Ned’s home and submit to what the senator describes as rehabilitation.
Nwoko has accused Regina of substance abuse and claims she is avoiding treatment, an allegation Regina has neither confirmed nor fully denied.
Regina’s elder brother, Sweezy, also took to Instagram to describe the severity of Sammy’s situation.
Regina Daniels hints at returning to Ned Nwoko
Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has hinted at returning to her estranged husband amid the incarceration of her brother, Sammy West.
The mother of two took to Instagram to reveal that she may be considering returning to her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, if that is the only way to have her brother released.
In the lengthy post, Regina lamented the alleged treatment her brother has received, saying she could no longer bear the weight of the struggle.
According to her, Sammy’s only offence was standing up for her at a time she needed protection. She expressed disappointment in the Nigerian system, especially law enforcement, saying she once respected the police but no longer feels the same.
Regina claimed the situation had left her “crippled,” emotionally exhausted, and feeling powerless.
She expressed fear and sadness over what she described as the power imbalance in her situation.
She added that based on the law, she believes there is no solid case against her brother, but the system appears tilted in favor of her estranged husband.
Read the post here:
Lady shares encounter with Ned Nwoko
