Nigerian content creator, identified as Tumma, has resurfaced on social media amid Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marital crisis

The young man taunted Regina Daniels over the recent uproar surrounding her brother’s arrest in a video that has since gone viral

Recall that Tumma was allegedly jailed months ago after Ned Nwoko took action over comments he made about the actress

Gabriel "Tumma" Timothy, a popular Nigerian content creator who was allegedly detained and jailed by Senator Ned Nwoko a few months ago for defaming his wife, Regina Daniels, has emerged on social media in response to Regina's recent protest about her brother's detention.

In a viral video, Tumma taunted the actress, recalling how many Nigerians had accepted his detention when he was held for supposedly saying Regina had another partner besides her husband, Ned Nwoko.

He said, “Give me Regina Daniels’ tears to eat with bread.” When I was arrested by Senator Ned just because I spoke about his precious wife, everyone on the internet was happy and jubilant. Now, the same man has arrested your brother, and you’re crying to Nigerians for justice.”

He further added sarcastically:

“They should give me Regina and her family’s tears to eat with bread — I don’t want to use tea.” He further threatens that anyone who comes for him will be dealt with.

See his video below:

Regina Daniels, Ned trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joycedivine4life said:

"Do not awaken a sleeping lion. You have no moral justification for defamation."

hadeyhoty said:

"Where all the people wey Dey always comment na only Regina fit advice me?"

vinotin56 said:

"I no really blame the guy sha , KARMA came through for him , and karma sweet kpa 😂."

pray_with_mighty_royal_ said:

"But wait oo Regina really flex power I remember jaruma own .but as for this guy he deserve what he got then.."

dimejiroland said:

"Na her spiritual husband be this😔."

didisfashionhouse3 said:

"U never still move on.."

faithfitnesstore said:

"See person wey we begged for! All of you will be fine!🤦🤦."

okekecynthia_

Na Lucky udu go interview you again.. Nwa mugu

dimejiroland said:

"All the weapon fashioned against this girl this period just dey prosper😔."

cici_sosobaby said:

"Exactly why Regina refused to cry infront of you all .i love her courage, i love how she is dealing with you all. She is a strong lady and will come out stronger 💪. Wanna go cry tired."

abby_luxury_scent said:

"No go rest now, you go soon see wetin pass the last one."

believe_e.a said:

"Wait Una wants selective judgement because na brother?? This guy did defamation and instead of court him lock ahm up for prison, her brother threatened EPA and also defamation too so make EPA no lock ahm up?? Injustice for one is injustice 4 all, don't praise your oppressions when it suits you table can turn in front of you. Say no to oppression no matter who the offenders is to you because you can later be the victim of oppression."

mmanuanwu said:

"The number of people Ned Nwoko has arrested and illegally detained is alarming, moreso in his State, Delta. It really opens your eyes to how the police is a tool of the rich to use as they like."

