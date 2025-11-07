Regina Daniels’ marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko has continued to gain attention, as activist Omoyele Sowore weighs in

Omoyele Sowore spoke about the arrest of Sammy West, the brother of the actress, as he criticised the Nigerian police

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Sammy was remanded in Keffi prison by a Dutse Magistrate without access to a legal representative

Renowned activist Omoyele Sowore has called for the immediate release of Samuel Ojeogwu, also known as “Sammy West,” the brother of actress Regina Daniels, following reports of his detention at Keffi Prison.

In a statement shared on social media, Sowore accused Senator Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels’ husband, of using his influence to orchestrate what he described as an “unjust imprisonment.”

According to Sowore, Nwoko allegedly collaborated with the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other judicial authorities to have Ojeogwu detained.

“I have again been informed that the so-called criminal billionaire and APC Senator, Senator Ned Nwoko, has used his influence, working hand-in-glove with the illegal Inspector General of Police, to have a young man unjustly imprisoned at the notorious Keffi prison. The victim in this latest act of tyranny is Samuel Ojeogwu, the younger brother of Nwoko’s now-estranged wife, Regina Daniels,” Sowore wrote.

He further condemned what he called an “unholy alliance of impunity” and urged the Nigeria Police Force to drop the charges and release Ojeogwu immediately.

The situation comes amid ongoing tension in the marriage between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, which has attracted public attention recently.

Sowore calls out Ned Nwoko, reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bunchyworldwide said:

"Wise man, “temporary estranged wife” is the best way to qualify the situation."

happinessernest3 said:

"Thank God 🙏🏾, finally someone is speaking up for them."

miphoro1 said:

"Sir this girl you wan fight for so, she and her mama nor get memories o, tomorrow them go say you did nothing and more over she was against all the national protest the youth have been doing o. Na karma dey do her so."

aarelarge17 said:

"The best candidate to save Nigeria 🇳🇬."

chuksmoscow

44m

"The right man for the case has spoken 😂."

iamadeajayi said:

"Please Sir don't put mouth in this matter, let them solve it amongst themselves, this is a family matter."

clare_202 said:

"God bless sir."

u_kelvinc said;

"Am sorry to say but things like this You should keep mute. Don’t judge based on what you see on social media."

shade_gold said:

"God bless you sir 🙏🏾🙌🏾."

mma.deya said:

"I said it yesterday that it's only you who can rescue Sammy May God help you Sir."

obiscotv said:

"@yelesho to be honest with you sir, I don’t think you’re supposed to interfere in this matter. Honestly, I love and respect you but let’s be real: that girl, Regina, has no single respect for Ned Nwoko.

"Even that boy Sammy or whatever his name is yes, she’s your sister, and he traditionally married her but you don’t speak to a man like Ned anyhow. I saw how that young boy was calling him all sorts of names.

"I think Ned Nwoko just wants to show him that they’re not mates in any way. Regina used to brag that she has connections… well, what’s happening now? She just wants attention. Honestly sir, I didn’t expect you to get involved in this, but I know your heart is kind and you mean well. God bless you for that. But let’s call a spade a spade."

curvy_chizzy said:

"This is a good man … contest for presidency and I would vote massively for you ! Leave those stup*d paid off bloggers like tundenut and very dark zombie 🧟 Amongst others …. Smh 🤦 shame shame shame on our legislative system! Shame on @nigeriapoliceforce is this what police is your friend means ? You join our oppressors to oppress us Omo … this is odd honestly!"

sparks_021 said:

"In all of this, marriage is not by force."

teemah_fox said:

Thank you Llrd we are getting there i am seriously feeling bad for this family May God come through for them

miss_pat

"While working towards his freedom. I suggest that for now some contacts should be made with d prison authorities . So he can get some comfort."

benedicta_benedicta said:

"😢😢😢I have been crying."

ucheuwa1249 said:

"Sowore was misinformed. The matter is before the court and police does not determine cases."

Sowore calls out authorities in Regina Daniels’ family case. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Facebook

