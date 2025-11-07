A man has reacted on Facebook after New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) convener Pastor Jerry Eze blocked him on X (formerly Twitter)

The man got blocked on the social media platform after criticising Jerry for not being vocal about the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria

Mixed reactions have followed the respected pastor's response to the criticism, with many tackling him

Segun Ben-Ajayi, a Nigerian youth, has taken to Facebook to react after Pastor Jerry Eze, the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, blocked him on X (formerly Twitter).

Through his verified handle on X, Pastor Jerry had celebrated hitting a milestone of three million subscribers on YouTube.

A man was blocked on X after he criticised Pastor Jerry Eze. Photo Credit: Jerry Uchechukwu Eze, Segun Ben-Ajayi, X/@DSegaj

Source: Facebook

How Pastor Jerry blocked his critic

Segun and some netizens, however, found the cleric's message insensitive, given the issue of alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, which has been a topic of widespread concern in recent days.

Segun expressed disappointment that Jerry could not lend his voice to condemn the Christian killings in the country and instead celebrated a social media feat.

Segun's tweet in Jerry's comment section read:

"Global news is discussing the genocide of Christians in Nigeria, and your pastor is celebrating 3 million subscribers on YouTube?

"Haha!!!"

After the tweet, Segun discovered he had been blocked. Reacting on Facebook with screenshots of his tweet that earned him the blocking, as well as evidence of the blocking, Segun wrote:

"Anathema Maranatha."

Jerry and some popular preachers have come under fire for shying away from commenting on the Christian killings in the country.

A man gets blocked on X by Pastor Jerry Eze for his criticism. Photo Credit: @DSegaj

Source: Twitter

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail Pastor Jerry's blocking of man

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the development below:

Isaac Adamu said:

"El-Roi, El-Roi.

"U want spoil business for person Abi, now.see dem don block u."

Amara Chukwu said:

"If you praise Pastor Jerry on Facebook, he will see it and reshare it immediately.

"I didn’t know that he dey see who yab am too."

Lanre Farotimi said:

"Another irresponsible follower. The person handling his page needs deliverance from the spirit of irresponsibility.

"You can’t hold politicians accountable.

"You still can’t hold pastors accountable."

Eliezer Shidok Bulus said:

"Whoever the handler is wasn't wise to do this, by all means we must accept constructive as believers and even as a pastor..... Touching not the prophet doesn't include this one o."

Sunkanmi Fashanu said:

"Christianity as it is in Nigeria needs total overhauling. He's looking at the YouTube money not minding any genocide. Kudos to you, Segun."

Pius Adekunle said:

"Who pastor cannot block does not exist."

Idowu Ogedengbe said:

"Yes now, you must be blocked as you want to spoil business for our pastorpreneur."

Fife Sikemi said:

"It will be insane for anyone to even defend this quietness. It looks political to me."

Source: Legit.ng