Regina Daniels' brother Sammy West's partner has broken her silence as she confirmed his arrest

In a viral video, Sweezy's partner detailed how a policeman allegedly acted as a realtor to arrest him

Her revelation comes amid a new drama that has trailed actress Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's marriage

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' marital crisis with Senator Ned Nwoko has birthed fresh drama leading to the arrest of her older brother Sammy West

Recall that Regina recently broke her silence, calling out her estranged husband Nwoko following the alleged arrest of her brother.

Regina Daniels’ brother's wife alleges how he was arrested. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother's partner confirms alleged arrest

In a video making waves online, a young lady who introduced herself as the wife of Regina's brother shared details of how her husband was allegedly arrested by the police.

According to her, the policeman first posed as a realtor (house buyer) to get her husband's attention.

She revealed that the policeman stirred a conversation with Sammy West about acquiring a house in their neighborhood.

Sweezy's partner revealed that during their conversation, the policeman tried arresting him after asking him for his name.

Regina Daniels’ brother Sammy West's wife shares update about his alleged transfer to Abuja after arrest. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother reportedly whisked to Abuja

Sweezy's partner also alleged that her husband had been moved from a police station in Lagos, with his next destination revealed to be Abuja.

She also cried out to Nigerians for help.

The video of Regina Daniels' brother Sweezy's partner speaking about his arrest is below:

Another video of Regina Daniels' brother's wife crying for help is below:

Comments trail how Regina Daniels' brother was arrested

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as netizens shared diverse comments. Read them below:

crissythewealthy said:

"So is Ned bigger than the government ? So no higher up can help this family where is the outburst and support from the industry to help Regina."

el.wai09 commented:

"Police sent ann invitation, all he had to do was honor it with a lawyer. Its that simple...when you prove stubborn , they pick you."

iam_igwecredo commented:

"No one should suffer for choosing freedom. No one should fear retaliation for standing against violence. When a survivor finds the courage to leave an abusive marriage and speak up, that act should be met with protection, not punishment. It's well."

isiomas_reality said:

"Sammy sef na married man Haa na wa oo fine girl."

miriiamuche commented:

"E be like to cry for keke na the best now o."

chi_nwe_eze_bkup said:

"Did i hear you say everybody come out? Your husband is too loud abeg

themotivational_ss commented:

"I wonder the kind money wey Regina find to go marry this yeye old man. This man get mind sha."

Source: Legit.ng