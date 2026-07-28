Germany's government officially stated that foreign nationals are barred from participating in elections at every level of government

The restriction covers federal, state, and local elections, including the right to vote and to stand as a candidate

Germany named one category of foreigners who may qualify for limited electoral participation under a specific constitutional provision

Germany has made its position on foreign electoral participation clear, stating that nationals of other countries are not permitted to vote or contest elections anywhere within its borders.

According to the German government's official website, foreigners living in or visiting Germany for any reason are excluded from all electoral processes. The restriction is comprehensive, covering federal, state, and local elections, as well as referendums conducted at those levels.

Germany publishes 1 thing foreigners can't do in the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kevin Voigt/Hiroshi Higuchi/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

What foreigners cannot do in Germany

The government's position is stated plainly on its website:

"Foreign nationals do not have the right to vote or stand as a candidate in federal or state elections or to vote in referendums at federal or state level."

The language leaves little room for interpretation. Whether someone is a long-term resident, a temporary worker, or visiting for another purpose entirely, non-German citizens are not entitled to cast a ballot or put themselves forward as candidates in any of the country's elections.

The one exception Germany recognises

Germany did, however, carve out a narrow exception for one group of foreigners. Citizens from other European Union member states may be permitted to take part in elections, but only at the local level.

The relevant rule on the government website states:

"Citizens of EU countries may vote and stand for election at local level: Article 28 (1) sentence 3 of the Basic Law states that people who are citizens of any member state of the European Union are eligible to vote and to be elected in county and municipal elections."

This provision is grounded in Germany's Basic Law, the country's constitutional document, and reflects a broader EU principle of shared civic rights among member states. It means that a French, Spanish, or Italian national living in Germany, for instance, may participate in county or municipal elections, while still being barred from any involvement in state or federal-level votes.

Nationals from countries outside the EU, including those from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and non-EU parts of Europe, remain fully excluded from all electoral participation regardless of how long they have lived in Germany.

Full details of Germany's electoral rules for foreign nationals are available on the official German government website.

UK warns foreigners on visitor visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government reminded foreigners entering the country on a visitor visa that they are not permitted to work during their stay.

The UK explained that visitors can only carry out work-related activities if they are expressly allowed under the permitted activities listed in Appendix Visitor: Permitted Activities. Anyone intending to work in the UK is required to obtain the appropriate work visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng